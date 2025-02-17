College Student Stuns Damian Lillard, Wins $100,000 in MrBeast Challenge

Jaren Barajas, an 18-year-old college student, defeated NBA star Damian Lillard in a thrilling shooting contest during the NBA All-Star Game, winning $100,000 and capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

College student Jaren Barajas made history after defeating Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard in a high-stakes shooting competition, securing a life-changing $100,000 prize. Barajas and Lillard faced off during the MrBeast $100,000 Challenge, a thrilling event held during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The 18-year-old college freshman stunned the crowd and basketball legends alike, sinking a clutch three-pointer from the half-court logo as the buzzer sounded, while Lillard, in his two-time defending champion attempt, had already made two successful shots. This improbable victory sent Barajas's name into the spotlight, garnering him an outpouring of support and excitement. Shaquille O'Neal was spotted embracing Barajas in elation, jumping up and down in celebration, while Steph Curry watched in disbelief from courtside, breaking out into laughter. Barajas, a freshman at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, California, expressed the profound impact of his win, stating, 'This is going to mean the world to me. It's going to help my family a lot and definitely my future. Hopefully, it'll help me pay for my education.' The celebration continued as Barajas was hoisted onto the shoulders of mascots, plunged into a box overflowing with cash, and showered with bank notes.Lillard, gracious in defeat, acknowledged the dramatic nature of the shot, remarking, 'It was dramatic, he made it as the clock was going off.' He also expressed his joy in being part of an event that positively impacted someone's life. In a gesture of goodwill, the NBA announced a $50,000 donation to Lillard's scholarship fund and a matching $50,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oakland and San Francisco. The MrBeast $100,000 Challenge served as a platform for both the remarkable achievement of Jaren Barajas and the NBA's commitment to philanthropy





