College Student Found Murdered in Santa Clarita Apartment, Authorities Seek Person of Interest

Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old art student at the California Institute of the Arts, was found murdered in her off-campus apartment. Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest seen leaving her apartment the day she was found dead.

23-year-old college student Menghan Zhuang, also known as Emily King, was found murdered in her off-campus apartment in Santa Clarita , California on February 4th. Her roommate discovered her unresponsive and called 911. First responders found Zhuang suffering from multiple injuries to her upper body, but the nature of the injuries was not disclosed by authorities. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is now seeking public assistance in identifying a person of interest in the case. Investigators have learned that Zhuang had a male companion at her apartment on the night of February 3rd, who was later captured on video exiting her second-story bedroom window the afternoon of February 4th, the day she was found deceased. Authorities believe this was not a random act of violence and that Zhuang knew the suspect. The department has released photos of the person of interest, described as a man in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and black pants, who appears to be of Asian descent. He was seen leaving the Vistas condominium complex in Newhall. The roommate is not considered a suspect in the homicide. Zhuang was a senior undergraduate at the California Institute of the Arts, studying art. The school released a statement expressing their devastation over her loss and extending condolences to her family, friends, classmates, and teachers. CalArts is cooperating with the investigation and was instrumental in connecting investigators with Zhuang's family. Her family has requested privacy at this time, and CalArts is working with them to plan an event in her honor and to share her art. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Zhuang's killer during its February 18th meeting. Authorities hope this will encourage people to come forward with information and help bring justice to Zhuang's family





Murder Homicide Person Of Interest Santa Clarita California College Student Art Student Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department California Institute Of The Arts

