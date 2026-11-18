OSU-area student says his car was broken into twice in two months, and his girlfriend’s car was hit too. He says police offered little help despite video and AirPods tracking, so he’s taking it to City Council.

Tad Griffin frequently parks outside his girlfriend's house off North High Street in the University District. She is a student at Ohio State, and he attends Wright State.

Tad Griffin frequently parks outside his girlfriend's house off North High Street in the University District. She is a student at Ohio State, and he attends Wright State.

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"This is a pretty big issue," said Griffin. "Especially if you're a parent sending your kid to school here, and you have to park on these streets because the parking in the garage is so unaffordable. " Griffin's car was broken into first at the beginning of October. His belongings were taken.

Then, the same thing happened to his girlfriend's car a month ago. Saturday was the third time they experienced the crime.

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"You're already so upset with the first incident, and then for no resolution or nothing to kind of be done, and then the second time is almost like disheartening and just like you feel so like this is so out of my control, and like honestly, my girlfriend didn't want to file a police report because it's like what are they going to do," he explained. The first time, Griffin said he was told to file a police report online.

He took it upon himself to find out where the thief used his credit card and stop by the gas station. He confirmed the gas station had security footage of the suspect, but he said it was a struggle to get police to work with the gas station.

"She had air pods in her car that was taken and still have the location to this day, of him repeatedly using them," Griffin said. "And when we approached the police with that, they basically told her that she would have to go knock on the door, and they couldn't do it for her.

""I get there's probably a staff problem, but also that's almost not an excusable, there has to be a solution, or else it's not going to, nothing's going to get fixed, and I think like when you just let crime like this slip away, that almost increases the idea of people can get away with violent crimes or maybe more severe crimes," he said. This story will be updated if a response is received.

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"There's gonna be nothing to prevent the repeated offenses if there's just no repercussion for your actions, and if I can go haywire and break every window down the street, like what's stopping the next guy, right? " Griffin questioned. Griffin also went to Columbus City Council twice to advocate for himself and potential future victims. He said he spoke with a few people, but there wasn't a solution.

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