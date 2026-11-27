Police in College Station arrested 21-year-old King after he fatally shot coworker Aguilar at an Airbnb. King claims the Glock 19 discharge was a freak accident despite knowing the magazine was loaded.

Brandon King, a 21-year-old man, was arrested by College Station Police Department officers in College Station, Texas, on Tuesday night following the fatal shooting of his coworker, Aguilar, who was 26 years old. The incident occurred at an Airbnb rental property where both men were staying during a work trip. Police responded to the residence around 1:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a gunshot, discovering Aguilar suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by first responders, Aguilar succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The Core Details of the Fatal Shooting

Authorities established that King possessed a Glock 19 handgun at the time of the incident. Preliminary investigation statements released by the police department indicate that King admitted to owning the firearm and pointing it at Aguilar. Crucially, King stated that he fired a single shot believing the weapon was unloaded. However, investigators found that while King may have thought the chamber was empty, he acknowledged knowing that a magazine had been loaded into the handgun. The fatal discharge occurred during the night, leaving Aguilar with a single gunshot wound that proved immediately lethal.

Also read Polk County Airbnb shooting kills 1, injures 6 at teen birthday party

Defendant Claims Shooting Was a Freak Accident

During interviews with officials, King characterized the event as a freak accident rather than a deliberate act of violence. According to reports from KBTX, King told investigators that he did not have any conflict or altercation with Aguilar in the moments leading up to the shooting. He claimed that he and the victim got along well and that there was no prior dispute that would motivate such an action. King maintained that he did not realize a round was present in the chamber of the weapon, even as he admitted to handling the loaded magazine. This defense stands in contrast to the charges filed against him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Coworker Presence and Witness Accounts

A third coworker was present at the Airbnb during the shooting, adding a complex layer to the narrative of the event. This individual was sleeping in a separate bedroom when King allegedly shot Aguilar. Police confirmed that both King and Aguilar had been consuming alcohol throughout the night prior to the shooting. The presence of the third coworker, who did not witness the actual discharge, means that the primary evidence regarding the intent and mechanism of the shooting relies heavily on King's own statements and the physical evidence of the firearm. The college station Police Department noted that they were learning about the incident through reports of a shooting that prompted their response.

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Legal Charges and Booking Procedures

Following the arrest, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office processed King into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of Aguilar. King was issued a $100,000 bond by the court. As of the latest updates, it remains unclear whether King has entered a formal plea or retained legal counsel to represent him in the upcoming proceedings. The case is now under the purview of the local judicial system, where the details of the firearm safety and the circumstances of the fatal shot will be examined further.

Broader Context and Regional Incidents

This arrest in College Station highlights a series of firearm-related incidents in the region that have drawn significant law enforcement attention. In a separate case mentioned in local reports, a teenager was shot by a renter in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after allegedly attempting to break into the home on September 24. Additionally, a man in New Mexico faces murder and evidence tampering charges after shooting his brother. These concurrent events underscore the severity with which authorities are treating unlawful discharges and violent acts involving firearms across different jurisdictions. The focus in the King case remains strictly on the facts surrounding the Airbnb shooting and the subsequent legal process.