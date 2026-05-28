College Stars Milan Momcilovic, Tyler Tanner Make Final NBA Draft Decisions

Should they stay or should they go?

For two of men’s college basketball’s biggest stars this past season, the grass is not greener in the professional ranks just yet.will return and play college basketball in 2027, both players told ESPN’s Pete Thamel Wednesday evening.

The moves will keep two talents who could’ve easily been chosen in June’s NBA draft in school for another year. With a number of NBA draft decisions being made in recent days, here’s a look at how Momcilovic and Tanner—both of whom steered their respective teams to the Sweet 16 in program-highlight seasons—figure into the broader college basketball picture in `27. Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic celebrates after a play against the Kentucky Wildcats.

| Jeff Le-Imagn Images The forward from Pewaukee, Wisc. , is also in the transfer portal after three years with the Cyclones. A double-digit point-per-game scorer for Iowa State in 2024, Momcilovic gradually sharpened his three-point shooting and became the nation’s best by percentage in 2026; his 48.7% clip was the highest for any major-conference player since Marquette guard Markus Howard shot 54.7% from three in 2017.

He made five or more three-pointers in a game last year on 11 separate occasions, draining eight against Alcorn State , Arizona , Cincinnati , and West Virginia . He also topped 25 points seven times, peaking with 34 against the Bearcats. Any team in need of shooting with dollars to spare will covet Momcilovic. Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner brings the ball up the court during the SEC tournament championship game against Arkansas.

| ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Commodores’ recent hires in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball—Clark Lea , Mark Byington , and Shea Ralph —are the envies of college sports. Each one has been dealt a strong hand for the next academic year, but Byington’s may top them all—and Tanner is the key.

Tanner’s two-way play in `26 was superb, with the guard finishing second in the SEC in offensive win shares and seventh in defensive win shares. Single-game highlights included a 37-point explosion against Oklahoma on Feb. 7 and a 34-point outing at Ole Miss on March 3 . Taking its cues from the sophomore, Vanderbilt improved from 20-13 to 27-9 and claimed its highest NCAA tournament seed since 2012.

, luring a quartet of four-star transfers in guard T.O. Barrett , forward Berke Buyuktuncel , guard Ace Glass , and forward Sebastian Williams-Adams . Vanderbilt falling out of SEC contention in `27 would be a shock.predicted that the Pistons would take Tanner No. 21, writing that he “makes up for likely being the shortest player in draft consideration with his elite basketball IQ.

” Momcilovic, on the other hand, did not make Sweeney’s board, but had generally been mocked in the second round. Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game.

He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Milan Momcilovic Reportedly Has New College Suitor EmergingFormer Iowa State Cyclones star Milan Momcilovic made the difficult decision this offseason to not only declare for the 2026 NBA Draft, but also enter his name

Read more »

Why Milan Momcilovic Should Pick Iowa State Basketball Over Kentucky and ArizonaOver the last few weeks, there has been some speculation that former Iowa State Cyclone star Milan Momcilovic may return to college, and potentially find himsel

Read more »

Arizona Interest in Milan Momcilovic May Have Been OverblownFormer Iowa State Cyclones star Milan Momcilovic is the player everyone is keeping an eye on during deadline day for prospects to make their final decision abou

Read more »

Ranking Milan Momcilovic Suitors From Least To Most Painful for Iowa State FansThe Iowa State Cyclones suffered a major loss when Milan Momcilovic announced that he was entering his name into the 2026 NBA Draft. He has one year of eligibil

Read more »