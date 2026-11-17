Ashley Baukman and other college graduates are choosing electrical apprenticeships over traditional careers, seeking higher wages and stability amid economic uncertainty.

Ashley Baukman, a 36-year-old college graduate and licensed social worker from Columbus, Ohio, is now training as an electrician. She recently bent a steel tubing with a manual foot pedal at The Electrical Trades Center of Central Ohio. This shift represents a growing trend of university graduates entering skilled trades for financial security.

Baukman Trades Social Work for Electrical Training

As a first-generation college graduate, Baukman initially believed higher education was the only path to success. She enrolled in an apprenticeship program in the spring, attending classes one day every two weeks. The remaining days are spent on construction sites under journeymen electricians. She now earns over twenty-five dollars an hour plus class stipends. This income already exceeds her previous social worker salary. She expects her wages to nearly double in just over three years.

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Electrical Trades Center Enrollment Surges Amid Tech Shift

Trent Parker, director of The Electrical Trades Center, reports a dramatic increase in interest. The center serves the Central Ohio Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 683. Data center construction booms drive much of this demand. Enrollment grew from five hundred apprentices in 2022 to more than eight hundred today. The school moved from night classes to daytime sessions to handle the load.

College Degrees Common Among New Apprentices

Parker notes that several dozen current enrollees hold four-year degrees. Roughly three hundred applicants list some college education on their resumes. He contrasts this with a visit to a technical high school sixteen years ago. A vice principal then suggested the program was for students flunking out. Parker insists they now seek high performers capable of trigonometry. The curriculum requires managing decimals and fractions for conduit bending.

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Changing Perceptions on Higher Education Alternatives

Parker now encourages his own daughters to consider the trades. He asked them repeatedly if they wanted to be electricians instead. They pursued college degrees, leading to student loans he now manages. He aims to correct the college-or-bust mentality. Licensed school counselors are visiting to learn about alternatives. The program offers a living wage and benefits without prerequisites. Acceptance depends on contractor need rather than prior experience.

Future Outlook for Skilled Labor Market

Baukman finds the work engaging and rewarding. She values seeing projects through to completion. The rising interest in apprenticeships signals a broader economic shift. Artificial intelligence and high college costs drive this change. Workers seek tangible skills and long-term job security. The Electrical Trades Center is adapting to meet this new demand. Apprenticeships are becoming a primary career choice for graduates.