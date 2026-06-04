College graduate who lost both legs during Carnival shore excursion files lawsuit

A 22-year-old Alabama woman who lost both legs after a catastrophic accident during a Carnival Cruise Line shore excursion in the Bahamas is suing the cruise line and the excursion operators.

22-year-old Hannah Smith lost both legs after a catastrophic accident during a Carnival Cruise Line shore excursion in the Bahamas is suing the cruise line and the excursion operators.

A 22-year-old Alabama woman is suing Carnival Cruise Line after losing both legs during a Bahamas shore excursion. Her attorneys claim negligent safety practices led to the propeller accident that caused her life-altering injuries. A 22-year-old recent Alabama college graduate who lost both legs after a catastrophic accident during a Carnival Cruise Line shore excursion in the Bahamas is suing the cruise line and the excursion operators, according to her attorneys.

According to Brais Law Firm and court documents obtained by FOX Television Stations, Hannah Smith, a summa cum laude graduate of Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, was injured on May 12, 2025, while participating in the "Pearl Island Beach Escape with Lunch" excursion during a voyage aboard the Carnival Celebration. Smith had embarked on the Caribbean cruise to celebrate her graduation alongside her friend, Brooklyn Pitre.

The excursion was reportedly advertised and sold by Carnival Cruise Line through its onboard excursion platform and website, with payment processed directly by the cruise operator. According to preliminary findings cited by Brais Law Firm, the incident occurred as passengers were disembarking from a catamaran-style vessel following the excursion. The vessel had reportedly returned to Nassau and pulled alongside a pier when passengers began exiting.

The lawsuit alleges that excursion employees overserved Smith alcohol and marijuana before she boarded the return catamaran to Nassau. After a crew member allegedly told her she could use the water near the vessel's dive platform as a restroom, Smith entered the water during disembarkation and was pulled into a spinning propeller, suffering catastrophic injuries that ultimately led to the amputation of both legs. Emergency responders transported Smith to a hospital in Nassau, where she underwent multiple emergency surgeries.

She was later airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami for specialized treatment. Despite extensive medical intervention, including more than 30 surgical procedures, Smith’s condition worsened. According to the law firm, she ultimately underwent three successive amputations of her right leg, culminating in a hip disarticulation, a procedure involving removal of the entire leg and hip joint.

Potential claims against Carnival are expected to include allegations of direct negligence related to the vetting and monitoring of third-party excursion providers, as well as claims of vicarious liability based on agency principles. The law firm also anticipates negligence claims against the excursion operators, alleging unsafe vessel operations during passenger disembarkation.

"Our client, Hannah Smith, was a bright, accomplished young woman celebrating a tremendous academic milestone when she suffered these horrific injuries," said Attorney Keith S. Brais . "We are fully committed to pursuing justice on her behalf and holding accountable those responsible for the sequence of unsafe decisions that resulted in this life-altering tragedy. "FOX Television Station has reached out to Carnival Cruise Lines and the excursion operators for comment.





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Lifestyle Travel Us

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama's softball season comes to an end with loss in Women's College World SeriesAlabama softball's season has come to an end in the semifinal round of the Women's College World Series, as the Crimson Tide fell twice to Texas Tech by scores of 5-4 and 1-0.

Read more »

DNA from mystery juvenile male raises questions in Carnival cruise murder case against teen stepbrotherFederal investigators obtained DNA from a mystery juvenile in the Anna Kepner Carnival cruise death case as her stepbrother faces trial in September.

Read more »

College grad sues after losing both legs to boat propeller on cruise ship excursionA college graduate lost both legs after she was pulled into the propeller of a catamaran ferry during a celebratory cruise trip.

Read more »

College grad sues after losing both legs to boat propeller on cruise ship excursionA college graduate lost both legs after she was pulled into the propeller of a catamaran ferry during a celebratory cruise trip.

Read more »