University of Miami golfer Scarlett Schremmer already wants this one back.

The sponsor invite was disqualified from The Annika tournament on the LPGA Tour — which was held at Pelican Golf Club from Nov. 12-15 — after she used an illegal yardage book that was not approved by the tour,On top of that, Schremmer lied about the rule-breaking, which she admitted as an “extremely poor decision” in a statement on Friday.

The tour found out about the incident on Thursday of the tournament after one of Schremmer’s playing partners, Perrine Delacour, who played with her in the first two rounds, called out the incident in a comment on the Instagram account of Ryan French, also known as “Monday Q Info. ”Amateur Scarlett Schremmer plays a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of The ANNIKA golf tournament in Belleair, Fla. , Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

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“Can we talk about the yardage illegal and LPGA trust the sponsor invite over 2 LPGA players and 2 caddies,” Delacour wrote. The tour didn’t take action until Sunday when it received photo evidence of the act by Schremmer. By then, she had already missed the cut, shooting a 69-74.

“Schremmer violated Model Local Rule G-11, which, per the LPGA Rules of Play Card, is in effect during all LPGA Tour competitions, except at off-site local qualifying events,” the LPGA said in a statement. “This Model Local Rule requires that players are limited throughout their round to using only the yardage book that has been approved for use in the competition.

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” Schremmer also released a statement to the outlet following the incident, saying “That’s on me” while adding she had a green reading yardage book in her bag this week that is “allowed in college golf but isn’t permitted on the LPGA Tour. ” However, reports later surfaced that the sophomore golfer denied that she used the illegal book to rules officials.

Advertisement Scarlett Schremmer of the United States plays a tee shot on the 11th hole during the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in Ooltewah, Tennessee, Aug. 4, 2026.

“Over the past few days, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on what happened last week and, more importantly, how I handled the situation,”. “I had no idea that I had a yardage book with illegal information. When I was approached about it, I was scared, embarrassed, and made an extremely poor decision in saying it was not in use. I deeply regret that, I always will, and I want to own that mistake.

“Golf has taught me so much about integrity, accountability and respect for the game. More than anything, I genuinely love playing golf, and I have always understood that being a competitor means respecting the game and the standards that come with it. I know that my actions and the way I handled this situation did not reflect those values or the person I strive to be.

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This experience has given me a lot to think about, both as a golfer and as a person. I understand that trust is earned through actions rather than words, and I know that rebuilding it takes time. I am committed to learning from this, growing through it, and demonstrating through my actions that I can move forward with greater honesty, maturity and accountability. ”but did not force her to come clean.

The Alabama native earned her gifted spot as an amateur after her Hurricanes teammate, Kai Trump, was unable to play in the tournament for the second time in two years due to wrist surgery. Schremmer won two college tournaments this fall and is a member of the prestigious USGA 2026 Elite Amateur Program. She currently sits at No. 51 in the world amateur rankings.