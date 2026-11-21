College GameDay doesn't have much confidence in the LSU Tigers against Tennessee.

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee broadcasts live from the sidelines of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA prior to the start of the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish game on November 15, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectin Baton Rouge to turn out this way, but the Tigers have a 6-4 record with two games left in the regular season following last week's heartbreaking loss to the Texas Longhorns. LSU still possess a talented roster with future NFL draft picks across the board.

Also read LSU Loses Defensive Captain Before Lane Kiffin’s Return To Tennessee

But given how much the Tigers have underachieved this season, the College GameDay crew has zero confidence in LSU's ability to come away with a win over Desmond Howard laughs as fans chant a profane chant relating to Lane Kiffin during ESPN's College GameDay show held outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectHoward thinks that the Volunteers will continue to lean on the ground game with running back DeSean Bishop in order to take down LSU.

Saban knows firsthand how tough Neyland Stadium is. Combine the road environment with a Tennessee team that has its sights set on the College Football Playoff, he doesn't feel good about LSU's chances.

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"Tennessee is really a tough place to play, and I think they've got a lot to play for. I think Josh Heupel's done a great job this year.

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"LSU favored by a point and a half, and I think what you're going to see on our graphics is a little bit different because the amount of respect that we have for Heupel and this Tennessee football team. Bishop can run the rock. Their defense gets to the quarterback. That'll affect Sam Leavitt.

Give me Tennessee up there at Rocky Top.

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"However, he had an interesting story about LSU and Ed Orgeron. "I'm with Tennessee, but I always got to say, LSU, shout out to Coach O. He was my coach here at Miami. He said, "Dewey, you got great upper body violence, but you're stopping the run like dog s***" So I got LSU in my heart, but in my brain, I got Tennessee.

""I'm going Tennessee at home with this Jim Knowles defense running the ball with Bishop. I think they kill the will of LSU in the second half.

"Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7