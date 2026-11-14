College GameDay Makes Official Predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Thanks to the College Football Playoff rankings, Saturday’s game between Oklahoma State and Texas Tech is a Top 25 showdown.

and the No. 12 Red Raiders are set to face each other at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

It’s one of a pair of ranked games in the Big 12 that will take plays in the evening. A showdown between No. 2 Utah and No. 23 Arizona will kick off in Tucson after the Cowboys-Red Raiders.still have faint hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship game. The Colorado Buffaloes delivered them a gift on Friday night by beating Houston, a team the Cowboys needed to lose due to tiebreakers.

Also read Four Bold Predictions for Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 11

For Oklahoma State to have any chance of reaching the Big 12 Championship game they must win out and get help. Meanwhile the Red Raiders control their own destiny with just one league loss. So long as Texas Tech wins its final three games, then it will have the opportunity to defend its Big 12 championship next month in Arlington.was in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday morning to preview the Oregon State-Boise State game.

The crew of Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and celebrity guest picker Ian Desmond all revealed their game picks. The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl MVP selected the Cowboys. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-ubiquitous TV and online personality — who played his college football at West Virginis — called the over/under for the game “hilarious. ” He was the only member of the panel to take Texas Tech.

The legendary college football coach, who led both LSU and Alabama to national championships, said he predicted the Cowboys because of quarterback Drew Mestmaker.

“The matchup between Oklahoma State’s quarterback against Texas Tech’s secondary is going to be the difference in the game,” Saban said. ESPN’s top game analyst and former Ohio State quarterback went with the Cowboys, saying that this would be a “chaos Saturday. ” “Texas Tech is a great football team but they’re not the same defense they had last year,” Herbstreit said. The legendary Boise State running back was the guest picker on Saturday and he selected the Cowboys.

“I believe this is going to be a high-scoring game,” Desmond said. “I’m going with the quarterback that leads the nation in total touchdowns. ”Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.