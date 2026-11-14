College GameDay Kicker Earns Pat McAfee's Respect After $1 Million Kick

Make that another million that Pat McAfee will have to pony up on College GameDay. ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show returned to Boise State for the

saw local contestant Easton Hanson step up and drill a clean 33-yard field goal on his first attempt, winning $1 million live on national TV.

The segment has become one of the show’s signature moments, offering fans a chance at life-changing money for making what amounts to an extra-point distance kick amid the chaos of the GameDay set and a usually-raucous crowd. Before Hanson’s attempt, former Boise State and NFL star Leighton Vander Esch took his own shots. After an initial miss, coaches including Chuck Pagano helped dial him in. Vander Esch then converted, securing a $1 million donation to Make-A-Wish.

Also read Pat McAfee Makes ESPN College GameDay Announcement for Week 11

The dual success — first to charity, then the big student prize — lit up the early-morning atmosphere at Boise State. McAfee’s reaction captured the moment perfectly: a slow clap followed by pure disbelief at how pure Hanson’s kick looked. McAfee’s contest has already handed millions, with this year’s total already soaring past previous highs.

Hanson’s make continues a stretch of successful kicks that has made the segment appointment viewing for fans who show up early hoping for a chance in “the pit. ”For Boise State, the GameDay visit highlighted a strong Pac-12 contender hosting Oregon State later in the day, with the kicking contest giving the crowd an unforgettable highlight before kickoff.

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In a season where the contest has already changed several students’ lives and supported major charities, Saturday’s double success in Boise stood out as one of the cleanest and most celebratory editions yet. James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com.

He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.