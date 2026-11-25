USC-UCLA is one of two rivalry week games matching teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25, topping a schedule full of intrigue in the race to secure |a...

Andy Avalos the interim coach following Sonny Dykes' firing, visits a No. 9 Texas Tech team going for its fifth straight win and a spot opposite No. 2 Utah in the Big 12 title game.against Top 25 opponents, will go on the road Friday and try to put a hole in No. 13 Iowa's CFP hopes.

No. 5 Texas, still alive for the Southeastern Conference championship game, visits down-and-out rival Texas A&M and will go for a fourth straight win in the series. High-scoring West Virginia visits Utah as the last team with a chance to spoil the Utes' perfect regular season..

Also read UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach not ruled out vs. USC

"The Game," as its known, has lost much of its luster with both teams having underachieved after winning national titles . No. 6 Alabama hosts the Iron Bowl against Auburn, the only team to beat No. 1 Georgia this season. Another game to keep an eye on is Washington at No. 14 Oregon, which has caught its second wind and won four straight to revive its playoff hopes.

No. 15 Southern California at No. 10 UCLA , Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET UCLA goes to the Big Ten championship game with a win and would receive the conference's automatic College Football Playoff bid with a victory in Indianapolis. Anything less puts the Bruins' playoff hopes in jeopardy if QBDieffenbach left the Bruins' triple-overtime loss at Michigan with a banged-up hip and sore elbow and ankle.

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Coach Bob Chesney said early in the week that Dieffenbach's health report wasn't as ominous as originally thought. Third-stringerHeisman Trophy ballots go out next week to 930 voters, and the only debate at the moment is over the identity of the fourth finalist. Smith caught six passes for 165 yards, including touchdowns of 67 and 31 yards, in a 31-28 loss at Nebraska last week. Smith will go against a top-20 pass defense on Saturday when the Buckeyes host Michigan.

Santa Ana police identify man accused of exposing himself to woman inside Ross storeJesse LegreeCoaches Shane Beamer of South Carolina and Dabo Swinney of Clemson enter the game under heavy scrutiny. A four-game winning streak that included beating Florida and Tennessee bought Beamer some good will, but a pair of 34-6 losses to The capital Swinney built with two national titles and two other appearances in national championship games from the 2015-19 seasons is dwindling.

The Tigers went 7-6 last season and now sit 7-4 with lopsided losses to LSU and Miami, a fourth-quarter meltdown against Virginia Tech and aDeion Sanders' catchphrase when he was hired as Colorado's coach was "We coming.

" Lots of Buffaloes fans are now asking when he's going.clinched a third losing season in Sanders' four years. He is 20-28 overall and 11-24 excluding the 9-4 season in 2024 when he had son Shedeur as his quarterback and Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter.on Sanders all season but eased a bit Nov. 13 when the Buffs knocked off a ranked Houston at home.

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Against Cincinnati, the Buffs' four turnovers increased their total to an FBS-worst 23, and the most penalized team in the Big 12 was flagged six times for 65 yards. They haven't won a Big 12 road game in two years. CU athletic director Fernando Lovo, hired 11 months ago, faces a difficult decision because the athletic department is hurting financially. If the Buffs do part ways with Sanders, he'll be owed about $25 million.

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