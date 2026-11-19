Point spreads are in the single digits for 14 of the 23 games between Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

No Top 25 matchups does not mean no drama as the dash for the College Football Playoff continues in Week 12. This will be the first regular-season week in three years with a full schedule and no teams in The Associated Press Top 25 matched against each other.

Don’t expect a run of blowouts. Point spreads are in the single digits for 14 of the 23 games between Football Bowl Subdivision teams. And in the case of LSU at No. 9 Tennessee and No. 17 Kentucky at Missouri, the unranked team is the favorite after being dropped out of the latest playoff rankings. The Big 12 features one of the most intriguing games with No. 11 Texas Tech visiting Baylor.

Also read College Football Playoff Eliminator After Week 11: SEC Dominance Takes a Hit

The Red Raiders control their destiny and will go to the conference championship game if they win in Waco and beat TCU at home. Baylor is 2-1 since interim coach Joe Klanderman took over for the fired Dave Aranda. The Bears helped mess up Tech’s season in their previous meeting two years ago. Their 59-35 win in Lubbock sent the Red Raiders on their way to losses in four of their last seven games.

The past two weeks, Tech and quarterback Thomas Castellanos scored a combined 105 points in wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma State but will be facing a much stronger defense in Baylor. In the Big Ten, No. 16 Ohio State visits Nebraska to face the nation’s No. 6 defense, and unbeaten and fourth-ranked UCLA will be going for its first 11-0 start when it visits a Michigan team playing for bowl eligibility.

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In the Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 10 Wake Forest is a top-10 team for the first time in four years as it takes its high-scoring offense to Georgia Tech, which ended a four-game skid with a win at Clemson last week. Best game LSU at No. 9 Tennessee , Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET Who would have thought LSU would enter the second half of November relegated to playing the spoiler’s role?

Tennessee should be in good shape for a playoff spot with a win over a four-loss LSU that has little to play for and another at Vanderbilt, which is tied for last in the SEC. The Tigers, of course, had much higher aspirations in Lane Kiffin’s first season and are still smarting from last week’s home loss to Texas. Still, oddsmakers list them as 1 1/2-point favorites against the Volunteers even though they’re 0-3 against top-10 opponents and will be going against the SEC’s top defense.

Kiffin coached the 2009 season at Tennessee and then bolted for Southern California, and he was pelted with objects thrown from the stands when he returned to Knoxville with Mississippi in 2021. The unwelcome party awaits him again. Heisman Trophy watch It looked as if Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith would fade when freshman quarterback Luke Fahey took over for injured 2025 Heisman finalist Julian Sayin. Looks like Smith is back.

Straw polls of Heisman voters this week showed Smith in the lead after he caught 11 balls for 117 yards and a touchdown against Northwestern. Ohio State began its “JJ 4 It All” campaign last week, and online sportbooks have him listed as a less-than-even-money favorite. Smith is the Big Ten’s career receiving yards leader and goes into the Buckeyes’ game at Nebraska needing 125 to become the fifth Power Four receiver to reach 4,000 career yards.

Miami QB Darian Mensah is a distant second to Smith on the odds board and Utah QB Devon Dampier is third . Numbers to know 2 — Oklahoma State and North Texas are the only FBS teams with players ranked in the top 20 in passing, rushing and receiving yards per game. 3.76 — Wake Forest’s FBS-leading points per possession. 7.22 — Yards per carry by Iowa State’s Aiden Flora, highest in the nation since 2022 among players with at least 185 attempts. 31.5 — Career sacks by Texas’ Colin Simmons in 37 games, most by an active player. 46 — First-half points allowed by Indiana over 10 games.

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Under the radar UTSA at UAB , Saturday, 8 p.m. ET A glut of teams are in the running for spots in the American Conference championship game, and Memphis has the inside track for one of them. UTSA and North Texas are tied with the Tigers for first place.

UAB, the preseason pick to finish 13th in the 14-team league in Andy Mortensen’s first full season, is a game behind and closes against UTSA and North Texas and owns the tie-breaker with East Carolina. The Blazers put their American-leading defense against a UTSA offense averaging better than 400 yards and 31 points per game in conference play.

Hot seat Luke Fickell’s situation at Wisconsin has been uncomfortable for well over a year and now might be untenable after last week’s embarrassing 24-21 loss at Maryland. The Badgers were 5-2 after a win over Southern California gave them their first Top 25 ranking since September 2024.

Then came a 30-0 Halloween loss at Iowa and the recent loss at Maryland. The Badgers are 0-4 against Iowa under Fickell and have been outscored 109-10 the last three years. Against Maryland, Wisconsin blew a seven-point lead with under three minutes left in losing for the second straight year to the Terrapins, who have a total of three Big Ten wins the last two seasons. A trip to Purdue is next.

A run of quarterback injuries hamstrung the Badgers in Fickell’s first three years, and freshman Ryan Hopkins has started the last two games in place of a banged-up and ineffective Colton Joseph. They’ve had five games with less than 285 yards of total offense. Fickell is 23-25 overall and 14-20 in the Big Ten and is buyout is about $21 million if he’s fired in December.