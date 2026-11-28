Rivalry Week in college football is finally here. And while some of the marquee matchups may not be of the utmost importance when it comes to the postseason, so

Rivalry Week in college football is finally here. And while some of the marquee matchups may not be of the utmost importance when it comes to the postseason, some of these other teams are still fighting for position or attention in the 2026 bracket.

There’s major competition especially in the Big Ten, which after winning three straight national titles is now fighting to just get a second team in the College Football Playoff. Just one team from that conference is currently on the right side of the bubble, but four others are still hanging around. Here are the games worth watching today. The Game remains appointment viewing even without the usual postseason urgency.

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And frankly, the coaches in this game need to prove themselves to their respective fan bases. Ohio State fans are very skeptical of Ryan Day right now after watching him go 7-6 in his last 13 games overall and losing to Nebraska, which had not defeated a ranked team in a decade. Kyle Whittingham is a potential one-and-done at Michigan given how historically mediocre this offense has performed.