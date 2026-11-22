Michigan's three-overtime upset of No. 4 UCLA, plus a QB injury, leaves the Big Ten's College Football Playoff picture in chaos with one week left.

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An afternoon of teams handling business before rivalry weekend arrived over the next six days would have been the easy route. But, we should have known that there would be some type of madness that shook up the College Football Playoff race. I just don’t think most of us woke up expecting the Big Ten to spend the day stepping on its own playoff ambitions.

Also read Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa Named Big Ten CFP Bubble Teams on Big Noon Kickoff

For the first time since 2009, excluding the COVID season, Saturday’s schedule featured zero matchups between AP Top 25 teams. Apparently, nobody told the sport that it was supposed to take a breath. Now, after losses by No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana, the Big Ten heads into the final week of the regular season with some uncomfortable questions. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Head coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. , on Nov. 21, 2026.

If one game carried an obvious upset warning, it was UCLA’s trip to Michigan. The Wolverines have spent most of this season showing flashes of talent without consistently putting the pieces together. On Saturday, they finally did enough to send shockwaves through the playoff race, while leaving the Bruins in shambles. A three-overtime win over No. 4 UCLA was disruptive on its own, but the Bruins have another major problem to deal with.

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THE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE. DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW! Ty Dieffenbach No. 14 of the UCLA Bruins is embraced by a teammate as he leaves the field on a stretcher during overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich. So, not only did the Bruins lose their first game of the season, they might’ve also lost their second quarterback of the season with no wiggle-room for another loss.

What does this mean? Well, UCLA do not have the strength of schedule to help their case, with a showdown against USC looming next week. The CFP committee has made it clear that they weigh the health of key players, and it gets no bigger than the starting quarterback. Can third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava, the brother of former starter Nico Iamaleava, lead UCLA past its biggest rival?

The answer could determine both the Bruins’ playoff position and whether they reach the Big Ten championship game. On the other side of the country, it was No. 8 Indiana that has left the Big Ten conference in a rough spot. After switching quarterbacks in the second half, Curt Cignetti turned to Josh Hoover in hopes of getting the Hoosiers out of Spokane with a win.

Unfortunately for Indiana, its CFP hopes took a massive hit with the overtime loss after kicker Paddy McAteer missed the 37-yard field goal that would have sent the game into double-OT. Washington Huskies fans storm the field after beating Indiana Hoosiers at Husky Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. Now, Indiana must beat Purdue and hope the results elsewhere create a path to the Big Ten championship game. A UCLA loss to USC offers one possible opening.

An Oregon loss could bring additional tiebreaker scenarios into play. FIFTH-RANKED TEXAS DOMINATES ARKANSAS AS ARCH MANNING IS HEATING UP AHEAD OF THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF Simply put, Indiana now finds itself on the outside looking in. A spot in the playoff is essentially out the window unless they win the Big Ten Championship. Lane Kiffin left Neyland Stadium through an alternative exit Saturday night.

The Vols left with a clear path toward the postseason with the 27-13 win. Tennessee's defense has carried this team all season, in addition to running back DeSean Bishop, with LSU getting a front row seat to the show on Saturday night inside Neyland Stadium. The Vols had a reservation in the Tigers backfield, finishing the game with eight sacks and forcing three turnovers.

The most consequential home game in recent memory for Tennessee turned Neyland Stadium into a hornets nest that even Lane Kiffin admitted was a major factor in the Vols win. A win in Nashville would put Tennessee into the playoff and potentially hosting a game in December. But before the Vols could entertain any of that, they had to handle an LSU team that is now limping toward the finish with five losses.

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Arion Carter No. 7 of the Tennessee Volunteers tackles Sam Leavitt No. 10 of the LSU Tigers during the first half at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , on Nov. 21, 2026. Along the Bayou, the questions are getting louder. How does a roster carrying a more than $40 million price tag produce this kind of season?

The problems keep piling up for Kiffin, and the offseason probably can’t arrive soon enough for LSU fans. In other news around the SEC, it was No. 14 Kentucky that saw its CFP hopes officially end on the road at Missouri, while No. 1 Georgia took care of No. 21 South Carolina after a first half scare.

Next up, it's rivalry weekend with plenty of eyes on what happens between No. 3 Alabama against Auburn and No. 5 Texas playing Texas A&M in College Station. Of course, that assumes Thanksgiving weekend doesn’t deliver another round of madness. , after losing on the road at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers snapped a 31-game losing streak against AP top-25 opponents in the win over the Buckeyes.

But, Jeremiah Smith might have earned the Heisman Trophy in the loss, with 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. As for the Big 12, Texas Tech moved one step closer to playing for a CFP spot. If the No. 12 Red Raiders beatCan No. 10 BYU also sneak into the College Football Playoff? Well, if Texas Tech loses to TCU, the Cougars could play for a Big 12 title, setting up a rematch with Utah.

In the ACC, it was No. 7 Miami surviving against Virginia Tech in the 28-20 win. There was a point in this game where the Hokies actually led 14-0, before the Hurricanes put together the comeback behind running back Mark Fletcher, while Darian Mensah finished the game with two interceptions. Fans cheer during a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

After destroying Georgia Tech, it will be Wake Forest playing Miami for an ACC championship in two weeks. If both teams win next week, they should both receive a CFP spot. After San Diego State shocked No. 17 Boise State on a last-second field goal, we've reached the point of just throwing our hands in the air. Tuesday’s rankings will offer our next look at how the committee views this mess.

If the past two weeks are any indication, the explanations might leave us with even more questions.