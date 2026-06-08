College Football's No. 6 WR Narrows Recruitment to Three National Powerhouses

June is the thick of official visit season for college football prospects each year. Many prospects go into their visits with a decision made but still want to

IMG running back Eric McFarland III runs over Venice defensive back Malec Borrelli . The Venice Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team Friday evening Sept. 3, 2025.

| Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesMany prospects go into their visits with a decision made, but still want to see what other programs have to offer. Another portion of these prospects is taking the visits to get an idea of which school to commit to in the months before the early signing period. Eric McFarland III.

The 5-foot-8, 176-pounder from IMG Academy ranks as the No. 6 wide receiver, No. 5 prospect in Florida and No. 26 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals. McFarland reclassified from the class of 2028 to the class of 2027 back in December. McFarland is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada and transferred to IMG Academy in 2024. In his first two seasons with the Ascenders, he caught 65 passes for 1,169 yards and 19 touchdowns.

McFarland participated in both the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl in 2026. 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins described McFarland as "a threat to reach the end zone almost any time he touches the ball as he's quick to step on the gas and is extremely difficult for tacklers to corral with his dynamic movement" in a scouting report from December. Ivins' comparison for McFarland is former Georgia and current Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

While McFarland has yet to commit to a school, he took an important step toward his decision on Sunday. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that McFarlandMcFarland's June 3 visit to Florida was the last of his official visits. The Gators also received a visit from McFarland during a spring practice on March 27. Florida's work on the recruiting trail in the spring is well-documented.

At wide receiver, the Gators have , Tramond Collins and Anthony Jennings since the beginning of March. All three are slightly larger targets than McFarland. Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch carries the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. , on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

| Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Bulldogs began their recruitment of McFarland in May of 2024. Georgia was one of McFarland's earlier official visits back on May 15. Georgia holds 13 commits in its 2027 recruiting class, but only five are rated as four-star prospects or higher. In-state three-star wide receiver Taurean Rawlins committed to the Bulldogs on May 31, but they are still searching for blue-chip wide receiver talent.

The Aggies have been a constant presence in McFarland's recruitment since offering him a scholarship in February of 2025. McFarland's May 28 visit to Texas A&M was the penultimate of his official visits. Texas A&M has assembled one of the deeper classes in the country with 19 commits, 14 of which are rated as four-star prospects or higher.

Jaden Upshaw, the , committed to the Aggies on April 15, but his frame does not offer the same speed and elusiveness McFarland possesses. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsTucker Harlin is a passionate sports fan and journalist covering college sports. His work can be found on Vols Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and The Voice of College Football Network.

He graduated from the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee in 2024 and is based in Nashville.





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