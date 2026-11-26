The College Football Playoff bye race runs through two SEC rivalry games this weekend. Texas visits Texas A&M on Friday with a top-four spot to protect. Alabama

bye race runs through two SEC rivalry games this weekend. Texas visits Texas A&M on Friday with a top-four spot to protect. Alabama hosts Auburn on Saturday with ground to make up after sliding three spots in the latest rankings.

Both teams are 9–2, but they sit on opposite sides of the bye cut. The selection committee moved Texas from No. 5 to No. 3 on Tuesday and dropped Alabama from No. 3 to No. 6. Georgia, Utah, and Notre Dame round out the top four, with Tennessee sitting fifth. In this season’s 12-team playoff, the four highest-ranked teams advance directly to the quarterfinals.

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Teams seeded fifth through eighth host a first-round game. With two SEC teams in the top four and two more immediately behind them, a result in College Station or Tuscaloosa could change who gets an extra week off. Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect A road win in College Station would get Texas to 10–2 and give the committee another reason to keep the Longhorns in the top four.