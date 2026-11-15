College Football Rankings: Teams Rising & Falling in New ESPN FPI Ratings After Week 11

Those ESPN computers are whirring again, and as usual, there's going to be some amount of controversy. ESPN's stat-based FPI ratings certainly will confound mos

KJ Jackson and Arkansas had a big Week 11 and made an impressive FPI jump. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. ESPN's stat-based FPI ratings certainly will confound most fans-- 10-0 UCLA is No. 25, while 6-4 Nebraska is No. 18.

But whatever fans think about the FPI, it's always worth tracking the system's biggest movers and shakers. Here are the power conference teams showing the biggest jumps and dips after Week 11. Take South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers out of the mix duty to injury and then Arkansas delivered one of the upsets of the season in a 34-6 stomping of the No. 17 Gamecocks.

Also read ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Witnesses Adorable College Football Tradition in Week 11

Arkansas is still just next-to-last in the SEC and retains what FPI terms a 0.7% chance of winning its next two games to reach six wins, but a good week is a good week. The Sun Devils grabbed a sixth win on the road, beating UCF 26-13 and making a substantial jump in the FPI. There's no Playoff potential for ASU, but they did at least climb toward the middle of a densely-packed Big 12.

The Cyclones blew past Cincinnati 41-13 with a win that sees their odds of picking up six wins climb to 82.1%. They also worked up to 10th in the Big 12, which doesn't sound as good as 10th of the 16 Big 12 teams. 2026 College football math is funny that way. Ethan Grunkemeyer and Virginia Tech had a rough Week 11.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTech took an ugly 40-22 loss to Stanford in a game that launched the Cardinal toward a bowl and Tech toward the bottom of the ACC. The Hokies are now 12th in the ACC in FPI.

FPI can't account for individual players, which is why the lack of LaNorris Sellers turned South Carolina from top 20 team to a team that lost by 28 points to one of the two weakest teams in the SEC. South Carolina's Playoff chances-- already low-- plummeted to 0.4%. The Big Ten's biggest mover wasn't happy. The Gophers not only lost to Penn State, but got thumped 42-14.

Minnesota is now down to just a 40.6% chance of pulling off a win over either Northwestern or Wisconsin to reach six wins and bowl eligibility. Only Maryland and Rutgers are below Minnesota in the FPI's Big Ten rankings. Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers.

His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.