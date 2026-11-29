ESPN's FPI ratings are always one of the more controversial pseudo-rankings in college football. Maybe it's 8-4 Ohio State being in the top 5. Or 7-5 LSU being

A big post-Week 13 bump in the FPI ratings for Auburn off an Iron Bowl win? Absolutely. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect ESPN's FPI ratings are always one of the more controversial pseudo-rankings in college football.

Maybe it's 8-4 Ohio State being in the top 5. Or 7-5 LSU being in the top 10. Or a 10-2 Big Ten team being outside the top 30. In any case, ESPN's number-baseddoesn't always have a lot of fans.

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Here are the teams from the four power conferences that have made the biggest jumps or dips off their Week 13 performances. A 47-28 thumping of UCF did let the 5-7 Buffs finish the year with good news. They also climbed out of the Big 12 cellar leaving that for West Virginia and Kansas State instead. It's still safe to wonder if Coach Prime will be back in 2027.