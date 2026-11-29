Five of the AP top 25 teams in the current college football rankings lost their games during Rivalry Week, and at just about the worst possible time. Two of the

Five of the AP top 25 teams in the current college football rankings lost their games during Rivalry Week, and at just about the worst possible time.

Two of them were in the top-ten and another in the top-15, throwing a curveball not only in the upcoming AP ballot, but in the College Football Playoff selection committee room. How will the pollsters shake up the college football rankings coming out of the 2026 regular season finale and heading into Championship Saturday? Who’s dropping out? No. 18 Louisville, No. 24 MissouriTwo of Auburn’s eight wins are against Georgia and Alabama, both on the road.

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A massive vote of confidence in Alex Golesh’s debut season. No playoff for the Buckeyes, which dampens any good feeling around the 2026 season, but demolishing their nemesis Michigan by a 45-0 count is more than a mere consolation prize. A missed extra point and an incompletion in double overtime probably puts the Ducks outside the playoff after dropping the finale against Washington.