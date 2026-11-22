While most fans didn’t expect too much drama in college football’s penultimate regular season action on Saturday, some underdogs had other ideas, forcing AP top

While most fans didn’t expect too much drama in college football’s penultimate regular season action on Saturday, some underdogs had other ideas, forcing AP top 25 pollsters to reassess who belongsThat includes some important decisions at two places in the top six of last week’s poll after a pair of results that throw a wrench into the Big Ten pecking order at just about the worst possible time, with playoff selection around the corner.

Projecting the AP Top 25 College Football Rankings for Rivalry Week25. Ohio State . There’s every chance AP pollsters are in a mood to punish the Buckeyes by dropping them out entirely after losing at Nebraska, but the rest of their body of workbe enough to cling to the final spot in the absence of obvious replacements from outside the top 25.

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For the first time in 31 games, or about a decade, the Cornhuskers have defeated an AP ranked opponent. The Rebels smashed Wofford and should get a couple extra votes as other higher-ranked teams are poised to lose theirs. A closely-fought win against Vanderbilt is better than a closely-fought loss, so the Gators could be in store for a positive move, but not much.

The Sooners effectively ranked 26th a week ago after wins against Florida and then Ole Miss, and pollsters could look to reward that effort and emulate the committee, which ranked OU a week ago. A week after making the AP rankings, the Flames improved to 10-1 following a big win over Western Kentucky.

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A last-second field goal by San Diego State completes an upset against the Group of Six favorite Broncos, but they can avenge this loss against this very team for the Pac-12 championship to regain the faith of the committee. The Cardinals move to 8-3 after trashing Pittsburgh and head into what now looks like a more winnable finale against rival Kentucky.

A win over West Virginia is still a win, but the Cougars are also 0-2 against ranked teams, which seriously limits their ceiling. Noah Fifita covered over 300 yards passing to take down Kansas State on the road, but prior losses to the class of the Big 12 prevent the Wildcats from being a player in the conference.

Coming back to beat Maryland helps keep the Trojans breathing in the Big Ten and still in a position to make some real noise against UCLA next week and complicate the conference’s playoff ambitions. The Ducks recovered from a 1-2 midseason stretch and near irrelevance by crawling back to just outside the College Football Playoff conversation. A fourth-straight win for the Hawkeyes that keeps them technically in the Big Ten title, but they need some outside help.

A loss at Washington, combined with more injuries and no real quality wins will see the Hoosiers take a dive, maybe out of the playoff bracket. Bear Bachmeier ran for 2 touchdowns to beat Kansas on the road, but they needed three overtimes to do it. AP pollsters may not be enamored with the Bruins’ strength of record but still moved them up the rankings as they kept winning and other teams around them lost over this season.

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Now their loss at Michigan could result in a decent drop. The reigning Big 12 champs relied on their defense to get past Baylor on the road, improving their position to return to the conference title game. Few things in college football have been more reliable than the Demon Deacons’ offense, which stacked up 50 points to beat up Georgia Tech.

Strong defense and a potent run game has been the Vols’ formula all season, and that’s what propelled them to a 27-13 win against LSU to maintain their position in the playoff bracket. Arch Manning had three all-purpose touchdowns to help the Longhorns smash Arkansas by a 45-3 count heading into the finale against Texas A&M.Austin Mack stepped in at quarterback to lead the Crimson Tide to a 47-0 win against Chattanooga going into the Iron Bowl.

The Hurricanes recovered from a 14-0 deficit against Virginia Tech to pull out a win and clinch a place in the ACC Championship Game. The Irish did what they had to do and got past SMU in the home finale to move to 10-1 before closing at Syracuse. A two touchdown fourth quarter enabled the Utes to move past TCU on the road and stay undefeated.

The Bulldogs went on a 24-0 run on the road against South Carolina to complete a dominant win that clinched a place in the final SEC Championship Game.