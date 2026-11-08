College Football Rankings: ESPN Shakes Up the New Top 25 Poll for Week 11

A chaotic college football season produced a little more confusion after Week 10 and brought more changes to the national top 25 rankings, including in the new

A chaotic college football season produced a little more confusion after Week 10 and brought more changes to the national top 25 rankings, including in the new poll created by the ESPN computer models.

Always in the mood to court a little controversy, the College Football Power Index rankings saw some interesting changes of their own. Who moved where this week? IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTwo scoreless quarters and rushing for just 84 yards with no touchdowns on the ground conspired against Mizzou at home in a two-score loss to Texas. That complicates their postseason ambitions, tumbling to the middle of the SEC and playing at Georgia next.

Also read Will There Be a New No. 1 Team in the College Football Rankings This Week?

Apparently, the Aggies are a really, really efficient team, at something besides losing. ESPN’s algorithm likes efficiency and keeps rewarding this program with a ranking every week, including after putting up 9 whole points in a loss at South Carolina. A&M is now 1-5 in SEC competition in 2026. A month ago, the Cornhuskers were a 5-0 football team.

Since then, they lost four in a row, culminating in the dismissal of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. You could see why: Nebraska has not eclipsed 17 points during that stretch. Still, the ESPN algo thinks the Huskers are good at something. The change from Ben Arbuckle to Jason Witten as offensive coordinator worked this week.

OU beat up a ranked Florida team by a 23-7 count on the road to improve to 3-3 in SEC competition with a home date against Ole Miss coming next. The biggest positive mover in the ESPN rankings this week, the Cowboys put on an offensive clinic taking apart Kansas State in a 66-28 rout. That kind of production clearly impresses the power index ranking model, which takes big disparities into account.

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OSU is the third-best scoring team in college football. The Cougars are still hovering around the top of the Big 12 standings after handling Cincinnati by a touchdown. Now 7-2, they still have losses to leaders Utah and Texas Tech that effectively kibosh their conference title ambitions, though. Everyone in Columbia held their breath when LaNorris Sellers went out of Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.

But he was able to return in a 17-9 win over Texas A&M, moving the Gamecocks to 6-3 with a road test against Arkansas next weekend. Hank Brown scored 2 all purpose touchdowns and the Hawkeyes’ defense did the rest to complete a 24-10 win against Northwestern. That puts them at 7-2 and in third place in the Big Ten and facing a very manageable schedule to close out.

The Cougars recovered from an early 14-0 deficit to take a narrow lead at halftime, but didn’t score another point again after the break. The result is four Bear Bachmeier interceptions and a crucial second loss for the playoff hopefuls. Lincoln Riley’s squad was off this Saturday after moving to 7-2 with a signature win over Ohio State the last time out.

It’s tough looking ahead, though, as the Trojans go to Indiana next weekend and close at the Rose Bowl against now-undefeated UCLA. Tre Richardson had over 100 total yards and scored twice as the Cardinals put away Georgia Tech, the last-place team in the ACC. Louisville is 6-3 and still hanging around near the top of the conference standings.

Defense was optional in the late Big 12 action, but the Red Raiders made the clinching tackle in the end zone for a safety to clinch a 53-48 win over West Virginia. That puts Joey McGuire’s team in better position in second place in the conference. As expected, the Demon Deacons rolled against Merrimack in their late-season cupcake matchup, rolling up nearly 700 total yards.

Now 7-1, they go into two road trips against SMU and Georgia Tech in their bid to stay near the top of the ACC. Hosting the reigning SEC champs, the Rebels mustered just seven points. Unfortunately for them, Georgia had 42 of their own. Trinidad Chambliss was held out of the end zone and the ground game averaged all of 2 yards per carry.

Ole Miss is 6-3, but should be favored to win its final 3 games. DeSean Bishop ran for 2 touchdowns and the Vols stacked up 240 yards on the ground to put away rival Kentucky in a 34-6 decision that puts Big Orange definitively back in the College Football Playoff conversation at 7-2. Still ranked too low, and not even moving this week?

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Leading in the Big 12 standings coming into the day, the Utes reinforced their position atop the conference, building an early lead and then pulling out a very strong defensive effort to keep the advantage against rival BYU in the Holy War game and stay perfect. The ESPN rankings model never gave up on Oregon, even during its midseason struggles when it lost two of three games after Dante Moore’s concussion.

That decision was vindicated after the Ducks scored 38 unanswered points to dominate the Buckeyes in the Horseshoe. Idle this past weekend, the Hoosiers are on a two-game win streak and sitting in second place in the Big Ten standings. They return against a resurgent USC next time out, but otherwise have a clear path back to Indianapolis. Make that seven of the last eight games that LSU has lost at home against Alabama.

Lane Kiffin’s team took a brief lead when Dilin Jones scored, but the offense had two scoreless quarters and surrendered 14 points to the Tide in the final frame. Now 6-3, the Tigers host Texas and then go to Tennessee. That could spell trouble. Don’t worry: ESPN’s computer will never lose faith in them.

Arch Manning had almost 300 passing yards with 3 touchdowns and no turnovers and outscored Missouri 24-10 in the second half to improve to 7-2 and inch closer to hosting a first round College Football Playoff game. They go to a desperate LSU next. The Buckeyes’ season was on the line with two losses and returning home against Oregon. Make that three losses, and what’s basically an irrelevant season now.

It’s not just the backup quarterback, either. This defense has basically imploded, and their College Football Playoff ambitions are toast. Not having star wide receiver Malachi Toney definitely cut into the Hurricanes’ otherwise potent offense. That was enough to end their undefeated season in a loss at Notre Dame, but this was still a seven-point game right to the end after Miami’s spirited comeback.

Keelon Russell had 3 touchdowns and over 200 yards passing with no turnovers, enough to overcome more meager rushing output, and deliver a convincing 31-13 win at LSU in which the Tide’s defense had several key fourth down stops. Bama looks on pace to host a first round playoff game. The Bulldogs ran for nearly 300 yards and played turnover-free football to completely dominate Ole Miss on the road in a convincing 42-7 result.

Now 8-1, the reigning SEC champs face two interesting tests, at home to Missouri and at South Carolina up next. ESPN’s No. 1 ranked team in college football for a couple weeks now, the Fighting Irish reinforced that thinking by beating consensus top-ranked Miami. CJ Carr put up more than 300 passing yards with 3 touchdowns and helped build a 21-point lead.