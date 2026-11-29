Another weekend brought more chaos for the college football rankings. The 2026 regular season finale Rivalry Week matchups brought us a little more confusion fo

The 2026 regular season finale Rivalry Week matchups brought us a little more confusion for AP top 25 pollsters to sort out in the new ballot as we head into Bowl Season.

A pair of top-ten ranked AP teams lost their games on the last Saturday of the regular season, including results in the SEC and Big Ten that will have massive College Football Playoff implications. Moving down: AlabamaA playoff selection committee that has been in love with the Crimson Tide now has to square that confidence with its surprise 30-23 loss at home to unranked Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

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Alabama’s 91-game win streak at home against unranked teams is over, giving Auburn its first win in Tuscaloosa since the Cam Newton game in 2010, and suddenly the selection committee has a giant decision to make about who the Crimson Tide are, or were. Once upon a time, this was a No. 3 seed despite having losses to Georgia and Tennessee. Now it’s a 9-3 team that will go into Selection Sunday with nothing certain and serious arguments against it.