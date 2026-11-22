The penultimate Saturday of the 2026 college football season was branded as a more conventional affair, likely devoid of any big changes in the AP top 25 rankin

The penultimate Saturday of the 2026 college football season was branded as a more conventional affair, likely devoid of any big changes in the AP top 25 rankings.

Now, AP pollsters and the playoff selection committee are faced with some critical decisions at the very top of the rankings, as two top-six contenders, including the reigning national champions, came out onLast week’s ranking: No. 5 Being down by two touchdowns early on counts as the largest deficit Mario Cristobal has faced as the Hurricanes’ head coach. Still, the Canes stormed back behind Mark Fletcher’s three rushing touchdowns, powering a decisive comeback that puts Miami in the ACC Championship Game.

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But while the Hurricanes are sure to move into the top four of the AP rankings, they don’t have as much room to improve in the playoff committee room. The selectors kept Miami at No. 7 last week, but they’ll likely stay behind the Notre Dame team they lost to, as well as winner Texas, but all three are due for positive movement after UCLA’s loss at Michigan. One of college football’s two major undefeated teams is no more.

Three overtimes and one third-string quarterback later, the Bruins dropped a critical decision at Michigan, their first of the season, falling to 10-1. All hope isn’t lost, though. UCLA still clinches a place in the Big Ten title game if it beats USC next Saturday, but Bob Chesney’s outfit is suddenly in a much murkier picture. Especially at the quarterback position.

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Ty Dieffenbach had played so well in place of injured starter Nico Iamaleava, but he left Saturday’s game on a cart. If he can’t go, the job falls on Madden Iamaleava. That could not only hurt UCLA competitively, but may also force the playoff selection committee to take a more critical view of this team, as they did with Ohio State when Julian Sayin went down.will take advantage of Indiana’s loss and move closer towards the top-five.

They could move into the top-four of this week’s playoff rankings, too.did enough to get past LSU at home and give Lane Kiffin another black eye, enough to move up from the No. 9 ranking, but likely still behind the Texas team they lost to head to head earlier this season.came into this weekend at No. 10 in the AP poll, and will move up after demolishing Georgia Tech on the road. They’ll play Miami for the ACC title.will follow Wake, Tennessee, Texas, and Alabama to move into the top-ten this week.

They could join the Deacons in jumping BYU after it needed overtime to beat unranked Kansas on the road. All of a sudden, it looks like college football’s reigning national champions could be out of the playoff entirely after an overtime loss at Washington. They came into this weekend ranked near the bottom of the one-loss teams, and even behind some two-loss hopefuls.

With the loss, they should be overtaken by Tennessee, BYU, Wake, Texas Tech, and maybe even Oregon, all of whom won and are poised to exploit Indiana’s drop. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAustin Mack threw four touchdown passes and the Tide ran for 263 yards to put away Chattanooga in a 47-0 rout in the late-season cupcake week matchup.

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That may not do much for Alabama’s playoff bona fides, but they didn’t have to do much anyway, catapulting to the No. 3 seed in the latest bracket, a position that will be strengthened after UCLA’s loss. Alabama can clinch a date against Georgia in the last-ever SEC Championship Game if they beat Auburn, combined with a Texas loss to Texas A&M and a Tennessee loss to Vanderbilt next Saturday.

From the preseason No. 1 teamThat’s the story of the Buckeyes’ season, and coming out of a loss at a Nebraska program that hadn’t beaten a ranked team in a decade, it raises serious questions. Like what to do with Ryan Day.

“Born on third base,” as Jim Harbaugh once said of him, the Ohio State coach is now just 7-6 in his last 13 games. Just five Big Ten teams have a worse record in that time: Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Purdue, and Rutgers. It’s not the best company. This version of the Buckeyes was never a legitimate threat to win the national championship, especially since the loss of quarterback Julian Sayin to that injury.