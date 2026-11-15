College Football Rankings: AP Top 25 Teams Moving Up, Down in Week 12

In a season rife with chaos and rankings upheaval, at least this week the AP pollsters won’t have to make any rash decisions among the very best teams in colleg

, at least this week the AP pollsters won’t have to make any rash decisions among the very best teams in college football. Kudos to Georgia, Notre Dame, UCLA, and Miami.

They did their jobs, making important statements against their respective competition in a crucial late season moment, and with the selection committee keeping a close eye. Who didn’t do their jobs this Saturday? Here’s a look at which teams are moving up, and down, the AP top 25 rankings coming out of Week 11.

Also read 5 Most Overrated Teams In College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 10

Last week’s ranking: No. 8 Good Arch made a perfectly-timed showing when it counted most to help Texas pull out a gutsy, last second 22-21 win at LSU and complete a comeback for the ages. Trailing by 11 points on the road at one point and getting beaten up in the trenches most of the night, Manning regrouped and led a gutsy 75 yard drive capped off by his game-winning touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with two seconds left.

With the win, the Longhorns moved to 5-0 against ranked teams this season, arguably the one stat the playoff committee is most impressed by, and effectively secured a place in the College Football Playoff. They sit behind Georgia and Alabama in third place in the SEC.Clinging to a place near the bottom of both the AP and playoff rankings, Lane Kiffin’s team had its back against the wall fighting for relevance.

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Coming off a loss to Alabama, a home matchup against Texas under the lights was the perfect opportunity. So much for that. Despite being favored in every game they played this season, LSU is just 6-4. The good news for Kiffin?

Next year, he can make the College Football Playoff with four losses. This year? Not so much. After manhandling the Longhorns most of the night, the Tigers’ defense finally gave way on a 75 yard, game-losing drive that will raise some very uncomfortable questions about Kiffin very early in his massively hyped tenure.

Will Stein’s team may have just seen its College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke. Starting the day in second place in the SEC standings, a touchdown loss at home to Florida saw the Wildcats fall to fifth in the conference, dropping their second straight game as the offense struggled to move the ball after an opening touchdown drive. Kentucky also came into this weekend on the right side of the playoff bracket.

That could change as the selection committee is forced into a blunt reassessment of a team that got plastered by Tennessee two weeks ago, pummeled by Alabama early, and just lost to the Gators. The major concern going into Indiana was how stout the Hoosier defense was and whether it could credibly ground what had been a potent Trojans aerial attack.

The verdict is in, and USC once again is a loser on the road against a ranked opponent under Lincoln Riley. He is now just 1-9 in that very situation, another biting indictment of his tenure leading this program, which is now 7-3. Playoff selectors will be even more unforgiving than AP pollsters. They ranked USC at No. 18 this week.

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Neither should drop it out of their respective polls entirely. Something of an afterthought midseason, the Ducks dropped from the rankings, and from everyone’s attention after a 1-2 stretch, but got back in the poll after trashing Ohio State and are due for another jump after taking apart Michigan at home. Oregon outgained the Wolverines, 341-71, in passing yardage and Dylan Raiola hit on four touchdowns to complete a 31-7 victory and move into third place in the Big Ten.

Winnable games against Michigan State and Washington await the Ducks, who still have a path to the conference championship. But they also need some help from Indiana and UCLA, neither of whom are expected to lose again in the regular season. Losses by USC and Houston open some room for Oregon to move up the AP poll, and it will inch ever-closer towards playoff consideration, too, this week.

They moved up 7 spots in the committee room last week and are due for another rise as a would-be third Big Ten selection if it comes to that. Not that the Cougars were blazing a trail towards the Big 12 championship, but a loss at Colorado, which hadn’t defeated an AP top-15 ranked team in 19 years, didn’t help.

What was a promising start now includes losses to the two highest-placed teams in the conference, Texas Tech and Utah, and now the league’s third-worst outfit. That drops Houston to 4-3 in Big 12 competition, due for a steep drop in the polls, and into the ranks of the irrelevant. One week ago, the AP pollsters ranked SMU. One week later, they’ll drop them out.

Arguably no other team in college football was as thoroughly dominated, dropping a 42-0 deficit – in one half – against Wake Forest, and was ultimately smashed 49-7. That’s the second loss for the Mustangs in three games. Now 5-3 in ACC competition, they head to Notre Dame next weekend with their conference title hopes probably destroyed, losing head-to-head tiebreakers with rivals Louisville and now Wake.