Georgia remains No. 1 as two top-five teams lost, causing major shifts in the Coaches Poll and New York Post rankings after Week 12.

Georgia remains the top team in the Coaches Poll after Week 12, but two other top-five teams surprisingly lost, forcing voters to make significant changes in the new college football rankings.

The SEC is supposed to be a minefield, but Georgia has hardly broken a sweat manhandling the conference, outside of one bewildering misstep against Auburn just over a month ago. The Bulldogs are 10-1 and have been dominant. Notre Dame is No. 2 in the New York Post rankings with a 10-1 record. The Irish are handling prosperity well, crushing Boston College and SMU the last two weeks after a monster win over Miami.

Also read Alabama Rises to No. 5 in Coaches Poll After Dominant Win Over Chattanooga

Georgia Top Team In Coaches Poll

If they beat Syracuse, a top-four seed in the playoff is possible. Miami is No. 3 at 10-1, but the Hurricanes keep winning without being impressive. Their latest escape came at home against a five-loss Virginia Tech team. Six of the top 10 teams in the new Coaches Poll all moved up two positions.

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Miami, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Texas Tech all surged after the UCLA and Indiana losses. The shakeup came after two top-five teams lost, including UCLA and Indiana. The Bruins tumbled after a marked drop following what happened at Michigan, which included losing their second-string quarterback. All eyes are on that position heading into what is now a critical must-win for the Bruins against USC.

Missouri gets back into the Coaches Poll rankings after taking down one-time SEC insurgent Kentucky. After two signature wins against ranked SEC opponents in Ole Miss and Florida, and now coming off a big comeback against Texas A&M to improve to 7-4 on the year, Eli Drinkwitz's team is back in the poll.

Ohio State Tumbles Out Rankings

Meanwhile, Ohio State tumbled out of the rankings completely after a fourth loss, this time at a Nebraska team that had not defeated a ranked opponent in a decade. A complete collapse for the Buckeyes, who were the preseason No. 1 team in August. Washington lost after a would-be game-tying field goal sailed wide left at the Huskies, putting the defending champs' playoff hopes in considerable peril.

It is possible we do not see Cig in the bracket after going 16-0 a year ago. Boise State lost at the last second at home against San Diego State. That could have the committee second-guessing the Broncos as the G6 choice, but they have time to rebound, especially against the Aztecs for the Pac-12 title. A few weeks ago, Tennessee led the SEC standings.

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Now the Volunteers are losers of three straight games and out of the mix entirely. Coaches lent these teams some votes, but not enough to make the poll this week. Others receiving votes: Ohio State 153; UTSA 84; New Mexico 78; Nebraska 71; Washington 68; Louisiana Tech 35; Air Force 33; Duke 22; Oklahoma State 19; Auburn 12; Clemson 11; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 4; Toledo 4; SMU 4; LSU 4; Illinois 2; Minnesota 1; Memphis 1.

Zach Braziller Ranks Top Teams

The New York Post's Zach Braziller ranks the top teams after Week 12: 1. Georgia (10-1), 2. Notre Dame (10-1), 3. Miami (10-1).

The Post also notes that Georgia has manhandled the SEC, while Notre Dame is handling prosperity well and Miami keeps winning but not impressively. The latest escape for Miami came at home against a five-loss Virginia Tech team, which could be a warning sign come playoff time. James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years.

His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.