College Football Rankings After Week 11: Who Rose and Fell in Coaches Top 25 Poll

None of the top nine teams in the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings moved after a calmer Saturday of action, but the voters were still faced with se

None of the top nine teams in the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings moved after a calmer Saturday of action, but the voters were still faced with several important decisions elsewhere in the new poll entering Week 12.

Georgia consolidated its position as the No. 1 team in the country, building its total of first-place votes to 58 after dominating ranked Missouri at home this weekend. Three other teams — Utah, Notre Dame, and Indiana — also collected some first-place votes in the latest poll. Who landed where in the new Coaches Poll? The Mustangs were trounced by a 49-7 count against resurgent Wake Forest at home and were summarily forgotten by the coaches as a result.

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No LaNorris Sellers, big problem. The Gamecocks had no answers against SEC bottom-feeder Arkansas in a double-digit loss without their starting quarterback. The top-ranked scoring defense in college football could not stop UNLV in their second loss of the season, propelling Boise State even closer to clinching the playoff as the G6 pick.is finding its way back up the Coaches Poll rankings after smacking Michigan around to win its third-straight game after a midseason slump.

Winning by 2 points at North Carolina puts the Cardinals at 7-3 and hanging around just behind the top teams in the ACC.is headed in the wrong direction at the worst time, dropping a second-straight loss and watching their playoff hopes slip away.still can’t win on the road in the Big Ten. This time, the Indiana defense intercepted Jayden Maiava three times to ground the Trojans’ air attack.

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Coaches lent these teams some votes, but not enough to make the poll this week... Liberty 87; Memphis 70; New Mexico 48; Missouri 47; SMU 39; UTSA 38; South Carolina 35; Northwestern 17; Air Force 14; Nebraska 12; Louisiana Tech 12; North Texas 11; Oklahoma 8; Illinois 8; Auburn 7; Oklahoma State 5; Toledo 2; Virginia 1; North Dakota State 1. James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ.

He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.