College football had a little more chaos in store for its 2026 regular season finale, as Rivalry Week saw several highly placed teams lose their last game, forc

College football had a little more chaos in store for its 2026 regular season finale, as Rivalry Week saw several highly placed teams lose their last game, forcing the Coaches Poll voters into some important decisions when creating the new rankings.

Championship Saturday is set, too: Miami and Wake Forest will play for the ACC, Georgia and Texas for the SEC, Utah and Texas Tech for the Big 12, and somewhat surprisingly, UCLA and Indiana for the Big Ten. That’s despite UCLA being one of the biggest losers, on the field and in the playoff picture, coming out of Rivalry Week. What does the new Coaches Poll look like now?

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In a week typified more by big losers than by marquee winners, the Coaches Poll stayed steady with regards to teams moving up the rankings. None of the top four moved, as expected, but everyone from No. 5 down to No. 12 all got a modest promotion in the poll after the losses by Bama and UCLA.got a nice bump, entering the rankings after taking down the Crimson Tide, putting that win alongside its victory against then- and now-No. 1 Georgia.