New Mexico State is searching for its next head football coach after firing Tony Sanchez on the Sunday after rivalry week, closing a three-year run at his alma

New Mexico State is searching for its next head football coach after firing Tony Sanchez on the Sunday after rivalry week, closing a three-year run at his alma mater that never produced a winning season or a bowl trip.

Sanchez went 10-26 overall and 6-18 in Conference USA, and the Aggies closed 2026 at 3-9 after a 49-35 loss at Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Athletic director Joe Fields announced the decision Sunday, less than 24 hours later. Sanchez took over the best stretch New Mexico State football had put together in decades.

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Jerry Kill led the Aggies to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since the 1959 and 1960 seasons, and his 2023 team went 10-5 and reached the Conference USA championship game. The in-house promotion never delivered the continuity the school was counting on. Quarterback Diego Pavia left for Vanderbilt after the 2023 season, and the Aggies went 3-9 in 2024, 4-8 in 2025 and 3-9 this fall.