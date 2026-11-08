College Football Polls Release Schedule and Key Matchups for Week 11

As college football enters Week 11, pollsters must evaluate chaotic results from Week 10, including losses by top-ranked teams. The Coaches Poll releases at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 8, followed by later College Football Playoff rankings. Key storylines include Georgia likely moving to No. 1, Notre Dame securing a playoff position, and potential drops for Ohio State and Florida.

Another eight teams in the AP top 25 college football rankings lost their games in a chaotic Week 10 slate. That includes the No. 1 team in the country.

Pollsters are faced with yet more critical decisions across the various polls as we move ahead to the second week of November football. When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 11 slate.

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First up will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or aroundafter the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 8College Football Playoff rankings also come out For the second time this season, we’ll also get a look at what the selection committee has to make of the chaos as the College Football Playoff reveals their deliberations.

While the two traditional polls come out on Sunday, we’ll have to wait a couple days for the second CFP rankings, which come out onDominating Ole Miss by a 42-7 count, combined with the Miami loss, allows the Bulldogs to likely move into the new No. 1 ranking this week. Taking out the No. 1 Hurricanes at home is enough to solidify the Irish position inside the playoff bracket.clearly sticks out as the biggest potential loser in the rankings this week.

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A bad loss to Oregon at home, its third of the year and second-straight, could put the kibosh on the preseason No. 1 Buckeyes’ playoff hopes.should not fall too far, losing by seven on the road to an AP top-five Notre Dame, likely staying inside the top-five itself.more after allowing 42 points to Georgia, and scoring just 7 on their home field in a late-season SEC test with playoff positioning on the line.will be out of the rankings after a 23-7 loss at Oklahoma. The selection committee will put the Gators outside their poll, too. are due for a fall.

Losses at Utah and Tennessee, respectively, put a dent in their postseason hopes. James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com.

He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.