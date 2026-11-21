Only UCLA and Indiana are currently in the College Football Playoff field, but Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa were identified as the Big Ten teams most capable of making noise if they win out.

Only two Big Ten teams are in the updated College Football Playoff field: No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Indiana. Analysts on Week 12 of Big Noon Kickoff said another program could break through from the 13-15 spots: Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa.

Both the Ducks (8-3) and Buckeyes (7-3) have three losses. The Hawkeyes are 8-2 and seeking their first-ever College Football Playoff berth. The question posed was which of these teams could wreak havoc in the playoff if it wins out and gets help elsewhere. Mark Ingram, Urban Meyer and Chris The Bear Fallica made their case for the most dangerous Big Ten team of the group.

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Ingram Backs Oregon for Playoff Spot

Ingram pointed to Oregon. He said this is the team everyone expected from the start of the season. Ingram said that ever since Jay Johnson took over the playcalling, the offense has been explosive and dynamic. He said quarterback Dylan Raiola is playing confidently and pushing the ball downfield, while the defense has been dominant the last three-to-four games during this win streak.

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Ingram added that when you talk about Oregon and getting the best 12 teams into the playoff, Oregon looks like they are certainly that right now. The Ducks have won four consecutive games, including a 41-28 road win over Ohio State. Oregon also beat Michigan and Michigan State in its last two games by a combined score of 76-14.

Over the last four games, Raiola has 1,168 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 164.7 passer rating, while completing 66.2% of his passes. Meyer focused on Ohio State. He said the Buckeyes obviously cannot jump Oregon and will not jump Oregon. But he warned against penalizing teams that play real non-conference games.

Meyer Defends Ohio State Resume

Meyer said Ohio State went to Texas and lost in the final seconds, and now the Buckeyes will be penalized. He said if they had played Akron and won by 50 points, they would be in the playoff. Meyer noted that last year Texas went to Ohio State, lost in the final seconds and got kept out. He said last year's non-conference schedules were bad, but wait until what starts happening next.

Meyer predicted mercy rules in college football. He said a loss to Texas at Texas is better than a win by 55 points against Akron. Somehow, he said, you have to do that. Each of Ohio State's three losses came against ranked teams: Texas, USC and Oregon.

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After consecutive losses to USC and Oregon, Ohio State beat Northwestern at home last week. The Buckeyes are without starting quarterback Julian Sayin. He suffered an elbow injury in the team's Oct. 17 win over Indiana and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Fallica said he thinks Oregon has simplified things for Raiola.

Fallica Highlights Oregon Resume

They made it quick, telling him not to think and just get the ball out to all those wide receivers. Fallica said that if you look at Oregon's resume as a whole, only three teams have five wins over top-40 teams: Texas, Georgia and Oregon. He acknowledged the bad losses but offered context for each.

Fallica said one bad loss involved seven turnovers against UCLA, another was a Power Four road game in non-conference, and in the Illinois game every wide receiver was out. He said the committee told you this week by moving Oregon to No. 13 that the Ducks are very much in the mix.

Fallica said the Oregon team we see now is the Oregon team the committee is judging, because the Ducks have shown they can do it with a new coordinator and Raiola. The Big Ten bubble race remains one of the week's top stories.