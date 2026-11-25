The Bruins slide after their first loss of the season, while Alabama drops three spots to No. 6 and now finds itself behind SEC rival Tennessee. Georgia, Utah, Texas and Notre Dame are the top four.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, center, huddles up the offense during the first half of their game against Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Bruins dropped from No. 4 to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after their triple-overtime loss to the Wolverines.

The Big Ten would be a one-bid league if the 12-team College Football Playoff opened this week, the result of upset losses by UCLA and Indiana that sent them tumbling down the rankings released Tuesday night. The previously unbeaten Bruins fell five spots to No. 9 after a triple-overtime loss at Michigan and the defending champion Hoosiers dropped six spots to No. 14 – behind conference foes No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 Iowa , who would also be on the outside looking in.

Also read College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction After UCLA, Indiana Upsets

By those standards, the Southeastern Conference’s troubles looked quaint. Yes, Alabama fell three spots to No. 6 – based on a hit it took in strength of schedule after playing Chattanooga of the FCS. But that just reshuffled things – allowing Tennessee, with an identical 9-2 record, to finally move ahead of the Crimson Tide, some five weeks after beating them, 26-10.

Georgia and Utah stayed steady in the top two spots, followed by Texas , which moved up two spots and would give the SEC four teams – two with byes – in the projected 12-team bracket. Notre Dame is at No. 5.

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The Big 12 would have three teams in: BYU stayed steady at No. 10 and Texas Tech moved off the bubble into the No. 11 spot, with the 12th spot going to unranked Boise State – deemed the best in the Group of Six. No. 7 Miami and No. 8 Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference rounded out the top 12.

Miami and Wake Forest will meet for the second time this season in the ACC championship game next month in Charlotte, N.C. The Ducks, who can still make their way into the Big Ten title game, remain on the outside of the CFP bracket for now, behind Boise State, which was not in the committee’s top 25 but was still ranked the best of those teams.

USC , which beat Maryland last week at the Coliseum, is at No. 15, up three spots from last week. UCLA and USC meet on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, with UCLA guaranteed a spot in next month’s Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis if it wins. The four quarterfinal games will be staged at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

, the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, the Rose Bowl and the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. The two semifinal games will take place at the Orange Bowl in Miami and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 14 and 15.