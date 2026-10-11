Georgia Takes No. 1 as CFP Rankings Spark Conference Bias Debate

Georgia rose to No. 1 in the second College Football Playoff rankings after a 42-7 win over Ole Miss. Miami dropped to No. 11 and Indiana fell to No. 9, raising questions about SEC bias.

Georgia has taken over as the No. 1 team in the second College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night on ESPN. The Bulldogs moved up after a dominant 42-7 win over Ole Miss.

Georgia Replaces Miami as Top Ranked Team

They replaced Miami, which lost 31-24 at Notre Dame. The Hurricanes entered the week undefeated and the consensus top team in the rankings. They played the game without their best player, Malachi Toney. Miami had a fourth-and-6 at the Notre Dame 18-yard line with 3:36 left and appeared to complete a touchdown pass.

Also read Georgia takes No. 1 in CFP rankings as Notre Dame jumps Miami to No. 5

But the officials called it incomplete and review upheld it. The Hurricanes dropped to No. 11. Notre Dame cracked the top five with the win. The Fighting Irish were ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the CFP poll before beating Miami.

Their victory was one of the weekend's biggest results. The weekend shook up the playoff race. No. 6 Kentucky lost its second game, falling to No. 13 Tennessee 34-6. No. 12 Ohio State, which was one spot outside the 12-team field, fell to No. 23 Oregon 41-28.

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No. 25 Boise State had been in line for the final bid. Other big winners included No. 3 Utah, which beat No. 9 BYU 28-20 in the Holy War, and No. 5 Alabama, which defeated No. 14 LSU 31-13. The Crimson Tide were among the most criticized teams in the previous rankings. They answered by drubbing Lane Kiffin's Tigers.

Indiana entered the week at No. 4 and did not play because of a bye week. The Hoosiers dropped from No. 4 to No. 9. Committee chairman Hunter Yurachek was asked about it and attempted to explain. He said Indiana was probably a victim of having a bye week at the wrong time with seven games between Top 25 teams.

Committee Faces Criticism for Ranking Decisions

The rankings release followed the Duke vs. Michigan State men's college basketball game and preceded the Kansas vs. Kentucky game. The committee's second poll only reaffirmed concerns from the first poll. Many fans and analysts questioned how the rankings were determined. The lapses in logic, clear mistakes, and often inexplicable justifications from Yurachek during his post-release interview made the poll appear worse.

Week two's release served to reaffirm the same concerns and frustrations from week one, if not exacerbate them. This week's poll made the clear bias towards one conference even more obvious. Yurachek's defense of an inexplicable ranking change only served to reaffirm that the committee is just making it up as they go. Miami's drop from the top spot drew particular scrutiny.

The Hurricanes lost a close road game to a highly ranked team while missing their best player. Auburn, an SEC team, was dropped four spots by AP Poll voters in a similar situation. Fans from other conferences get upset because there is very little consistency for how these experts evaluate losses, and the benefits always seem to point in one direction.

Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Mark Ingram broke down their biggest takeaways from the first College Football Playoff rankings. The first poll from the committee was greeted with scorn, derision, frustration and even anger from many fans and analysts. The second poll did little to calm those feelings. The 12-team College Football Playoff is in its final season.

The field will be chosen with the highest-ranked Group of 6 program, regardless of conference champion status, receiving a bid. Notre Dame receives an automatic bid if it finishes within the top 12 of the final rankings. The selection committee includes Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF and Arkansas State coach; Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman; and Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director.

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Members are not permitted to discuss any programs with which they have a conflict of interest, and cannot vote on those programs. Yurachek's comments about Indiana came after the Hoosiers fell five spots without playing. Indiana was No. 4 in the first poll and did not lose. The committee's explanation that Indiana was a victim of timing did not satisfy critics.

Indiana Drops Without Playing in Latest Poll

The Hoosiers have a huge matchup against USC on Saturday. The SEC has been the subject of much of the criticism. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott in Tampa, Fla. , on July 20, 2026.

The committee's perceived favoritism toward the conference has been a major talking point. Kentucky's loss to Tennessee was its second of the season. Ohio State's loss to Oregon likely pushed the Buckeyes well outside the 12-team field. Boise State, which had been in line for the final bid, is now in a more precarious position.

Alabama's win over LSU backed up its ranking after a week of criticism. The rankings will continue to be debated as the season progresses. The committee will release updated rankings each week. The final rankings will determine the 12-team playoff field.

With the playoff in its final season of the 12-team format, the stakes are high for every team. Miami coach Mario Cristobal yelled at a referee during the second half of the game against Notre Dame. The controversial incomplete call on the potential game-tying touchdown was a key moment. The Hurricanes had the ball with a chance to tie the game late.

The officials' decision and the review upholding it will be debated for a long time. Georgia's win over Ole Miss was never in doubt. The Bulldogs dominated from start to finish. They are now the top team in the rankings.

The committee will release its next rankings on Tuesday. The debate over the rankings is sure to continue.