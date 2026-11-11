College Football Playoff Rankings Adjust, Notre Dame Climbs to 5

The CFP Selection Committee lifted Notre Dame to fifth place after a win over Miami, while Miami dropped to seventh and Indiana fell to ninth, sparking debate over ranking methodology.

The College Football Playoff selection committee announced last week's updated rankings, moving Notre Dame from eleventh to fifth place after their victory over Miami. The shift places the Irish one spot shy of home‑field advantage and a bye in the playoff tournament.

Notre Dame's Surge Explained

According to committee chair Hunter Yurachek, Notre Dame's performance against Miami earned the team a higher ranking. He noted that Miami "didn't look great early in the game, and the quarterback, Mensah, had a costly turnover late." The Irish held the Hurricanes to three points across six possessions, even while missing five defensive starters.

Also read Notre Dame Celebrates Massive Victory Over Miami with Unprecedented Campus Atmosphere

Miami's Decline and Evaluation

Miami's seven‑spot drop was attributed to their early struggles and a turnover by starter Mensah. In the second half, Miami did score, but all three touchdowns came when cornerback Leonard Moore was sidelined or when #3 corner Jayden Sanders missed time. The committee's assessment reflected that performance differential.

Indiana's Unexpected Re‑ranking

Defending champions Indiana fell to ninth after the committee's third ranking update. The move follows a season that included a close win over Nebraska and a recent quarterback change. Head coach Curt Cignetti has publicly questioned the committee's perceived SEC bias, a view that may lead to a push for a revision when USC visits Bloomington for the weekend.

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Questions Raised About Alabama and Tennessee

The committee ranked Alabama third and Tennessee eighth, prompting criticism over the criteria used. Yurachek explained that Alabama's record and schedule strength were top tier, while Tennessee's quality wins were deemed less impactful. The committee emphasized that Alabama's schedule included stronger opponents, justifying their placement in the first pool of teams.

BYU's Minor Drop Amid Mixed Results

BYU's position dropped only one spot after a loss to Utah. Although the team holds a win over Notre Dame, subsequent losses to UCF, Arizona State, and Utah have weakened their standing. The committee's decision reflects a broader evaluation of postseason performance and the impact of each loss on overall rankings.

Implications for the Playoff Field

With Notre Dame now sitting just outside the top four, the playoff bracket will see a reshuffle in potential home‑field advantages and bye eligibility. Miami's seventh position opens room for teams such as Tennessee, while Indiana's slide may alter the trajectory of their season. The committee's revisions illustrate the dynamic nature of college football rankings and the ongoing debate among fans and analysts regarding fairness and methodology.