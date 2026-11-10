College Football Playoff Race: Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas Tech Rankings

Analysis of the latest NCAA basketball and college football standings reveals shifting dynamics for Kentucky, Ole Miss, UCLA, and Texas Tech as the season progresses.

The landscape of the NCAA tournament selection process is undergoing a significant shift as Week 10 concludes, with specific metrics and recent results altering the projected brackets for several major programs. The current evaluations indicate that while some teams have secured their position, others are facing critical junctures that could eliminate them from postseason contention entirely.

Kentucky Remains In SEC Contention

The University of Kentucky Wildcats currently maintain a viable path to the SEC championship game and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, despite a recent defeat. Their chances took a substantial hit after losing to the Tennessee Volunteers, yet they remain highly ranked in key evaluative categories. Specifically, Kentucky holds a top-six position in ESPN's strength of schedule and strength of record metrics, which are critical components in the committee's evaluation process.

Also read With Three Losses, Ole Miss’ CFP Hopes Feel out of Reach

Data from the Allstate Playoff Predictor indicates that Kentucky still possesses a 36.5% probability of reaching the playoff. This statistical likelihood is primarily sustained by a resume that includes victories over South Carolina, LSU, and Oklahoma. These wins provide the Wildcats with the necessary credibility to remain in the national conversation, even as they face a daunting schedule ahead. The team has only one more opportunity to secure a signature win that could solidify their position, which comes on November 21 when they travel to face the Missouri Tigers. However, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) assigns Kentucky only a 38.3% chance to win this crucial matchup, suggesting that the margin for error is virtually nonexistent.

Ole Miss Playoff Hopes Diminish

Conversely, the Ole Miss Rebels have seen their playoff aspirations effectively dissolve following a heavy defeat. The team is currently ranked as the first team out of the projected bracket, a status primarily attributed to their head-to-head victory against LSU, which also suffers from three losses. Despite this specific win, the Rebels' playoff probability has dropped to 37.3% according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor after their convincing home loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

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This loss has essentially eliminated Ole Miss from contention for the SEC title game. The difficulty of their remaining schedule further compounds their problems, featuring matchups against Oklahoma, Wofford, and Mississippi State. With such a lopsided loss to Georgia on their record, it is highly unlikely that the Rebels will have sufficient opportunities in the final weeks of the season to convince the committee to overlook that defeat. Their remaining schedule strength ranks a distant 54th, providing little hope for a dramatic late-season surge.

LSU and UCLA Positioning

The distinction between the SEC contenders is sharp, with LSU retaining a pathway to change the conference race. Unlike Ole Miss, the LSU Tigers can still impact the SEC standings and the broader playoff picture with upcoming victories against Texas and Tennessee. ESPN's FPI gives LSU at least a 50% chance to win all three of their remaining games, including a regular-season finale against Arkansas. As the fifth-ranked team in overall efficiency with the ninth-ranked remaining strength of schedule, LSU remains a formidable force in the conference.

In the Big Ten conference, the UCLA Bruins are positioned to move up the rankings following a significant road victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Currently ranked eighth, UCLA boasts the number one spot in ESPN's strength of record metric, indicating a high-quality win-loss column. However, evaluative metrics show a disparity in their performance capabilities, as they rank 43rd in offensive efficiency and 11th in defensive efficiency. Three of their defeated opponents, including Cal, San Diego State, and Nevada, rank 93rd or worse in ESPN's FPI, which may influence how the committee weighs their victories.

Big Ten Championship Odds and Texas Tech Status

The race for the Big Ten title game remains highly competitive, with multiple teams retaining at least a 4% chance of winning the championship. UCLA holds a 68.3% probability of reaching the final, with Indiana as their most likely opponent at a 65.1% chance. Indiana has shown resilience, despite struggling to defeat Minnesota at home. Behind the Bruins and Hawkeyes, the Oregon Ducks hold a 27.3% chance, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes at 19.6%, making them the only other team above 10% probability.

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The Iowa Hawkeyes are also poised to make a move in the rankings, bolstered by wins against four opponents above .500 record, including Michigan, Washington, Wisconsin, and Northwestern. Ranked 13th in overall efficiency and seventh in defensive efficiency, Iowa commands respect from committee members who value victories over strong opponents. Meanwhile, in the Big 12 conference, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have returned to the playoff conversation after Ole Miss, LSU, and Ohio State all accumulated third losses in Week 10. Texas Tech holds the 14th position in strength of record, supported by wins over Houston and Arizona, and is projected as the most likely opponent for Utah in the Big 12 title game, a victory that would guarantee a playoff spot. However, back-to-back road trips to Oklahoma State and Baylor present a significant challenge, with FPI giving them less than a 50% chance to beat Oklahoma State.