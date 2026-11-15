College Football Playoff Polls: Georgia Stays No. 1 as Wake Forest, Indiana, and Louisville Climb Rankings

An analysis of the latest College Football Playoff projections following a weekend where top twelve teams won though lower-ranked teams suffered losses, highlighting Wake Forest's rise and the shrinking playoff bUbble.

Georgia firmly maintains its grip on the number one spot in the latest Associated Press College Football Playoff rankings, reinforcing its status as the clear favorite for the top seed. The Bulldogs secured their position with a commanding victory over Missouri, capturing fifty-three out of seventy first-place votes from voters across the nation. This decisive performance highlights the significant separation between the program and the rest of the field, establishing a clear hierarchy as the season progresses. Utah sits securely at number two, bolstered by its own decisive win over Arizona. Voters consistently ranked the Mountain West representative highly, reflecting their consistent dominance and undefeated record as they prepare for critical upcoming challenges. Wake Forest has emerged as a primary candidate for upward mobility, delivering a dominant forty-nine to seven road victory against SMU. The Demon Deacons have drawn significant attention from analysts for their historic performance, as the program has never previously finished in the top ten of any national poll. While jumping ahead of Tennessee at number nine remains a steep climb, a leap over Texas Tech at number ten seems increasingly plausible for the North Carolina-based team. Indiana currently sits at number six in the Associated Press poll, a position that contrasts with its slightly lower ranking in the official College Football Playoff selection committee standings. The disparity between these two systems suggests that Indiana could face mounting pressure if it fails to maintain its current momentum. However, the team has built a solid buffer with a two-touchdown win over USC, proving its ability to perform against high-profile opponents. Iowa continues to climb steadily despite a lack of marquee victories, with projections suggesting the Hawkeyes could reach as high as number thirteen in upcoming rankings. Boise State, recognized as the leading Group of Six contender for the playoff spot, is also expected to inch upward after its recent success against Oregon State.

The landscape for teams outside the top twelve is fraught with volatility, as several preseason favorites have fallen out of the national consciousness. Oregon, which entered the season ranked number two, is anticipated to return to the top fifteen after a four-week absence from the polls. This exclusion highlights the precarious nature of early-season expectations and how quickly fortunes can change in college football. Louisville carries a five-game winning streak and a seven-and-three record, viewing itself as a likely candidate to re-enter the poll. Their victories over Miami and North Carolina demonstrate a level of consistency that voters cannot ignore when evaluating bubble teams. Liberty, standing at nine-and-one, along with UTSA at eight-and-two, are also robust candidates to receive votes from a fragmented electorate. Memphis, also at eight-and-two, adds to the depth of competition for the remaining spots in the top twenty-five. The lack of obvious contenders among the previously ranked teams means that some lower-ranked teams that suffered narrow defeats may retain their positions despite the losses. Arizona and LSU, both victims of one-point losses against quality opponents, are likely to keep their rankings despite the heartbreaking nature of their defeats.

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Projections for the teams that will drop out of the top twenty-five suggest that South Carolina, New Mexico, and SMU are the most vulnerable. SMU has seen its playoff hopes severely dimmed by the aforementioned blowout loss to Wake Forest, effectively ending any realistic path to the postseason for the Mustangs. Florida, despite a six-and-four record, is seen as a candidate to move into the rankings, capitalizing on its recent victory over Kentucky. The introduction of novel names into the top twenty-five will likely involve a mix of resurgence for older rivals and the continued rise of conference powerhouses. The complexity of these decisions is further complicated by the fact that teams ranked by the College Football Playoff selection committee but not the Associated Press poll, such as Missouri and Oklahoma State, have already lost their chances to influence the immediate rankings. This creates a scenario where the final composition of the poll is determined by a limited pool of remaining teams, each vying for recognition in an increasingly crowded field. The interplay between the CFP rankings and the AP poll continues to drive narratives, with voters closely watching how these two systems diverge as the season progresses.

As the focus shifts toward week twelve, the number of matchups involving teams from last week's top twenty-five is expected to shrink dramatically, potentially reaching zero. This reduction in high-profile games among the ranked teams underscores the isolating nature of the playoff chase, where every loss is magnified and every win is scrutinized by analysts and fans alike. The most prominent clash will feature No. 1 Georgia hosting No. 20 South Carolina in a highly anticipated showdown. The Gamecocks' playoff aspirations were previously bolstered by their potential to challenge the leaders, but a recent blowout loss at Arkansas has shattered those hopes. This turn of events turns the matchup into a battle for bowl position rather than a genuine playoff contention game, diminishing the stakes for the visiting team. Another intriguing storyline involves No. 24 LSU traveling to face No. 9 Tennessee at home. The return of Lane Kiffin to Tennessee adds a layer of narrative complexity to the game, as fans and analysts watch to see if his leadership can galvanize the Volunteers against a dangerous Tigers squad. The outcome could significantly impact both teams' final postseason positioning.

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Further down the rankings, No. 25 SMU travels to face No. 3 Notre Dame in a contest where the stakes have diminished significantly for both programs. Notre Dame appears to be a lock for the playoff, having solidified its position through consistent performance and high-level play. The Mustangs' chances, however, have all but vanished following their recent defeat, making this game less about playoff hope and more about closing out the regular season with pride. Elsewhere in the country, the pursuit of undefeated records continues to drive major storylines across the league. No. 2 Utah faces a tough road test against TCU, a matchup that will test the Reservoir's mettle against a formidable Big 12 opponent. The weather conditions and TCU's home-field advantage could pose significant challenges for the Utes as they look to maintain their top-two standing. Similarly, No. 4 UCLA travels to Michigan, where the Bruins must overcome the hostile environment and the Wolverines' robust defense to keep their playoff hopes alive. The defensive struggles of both teams could lead to a low-scoring, physical battle that impacts national perceptions.

Rounding out the top five considerations, No. 5 Miami hosts Virginia Tech in a game that serves as a litmus test for the Hurricanes. The Canes are attempting to maintain their position among the elite, and a loss could open the door for other conference contenders to climb the rankings. These matchups will provide critical data points for voters as they finalize the rankings, determining which teams have earned their place in the national conversation. The outcome of each game will likely solidify the top tier while shaking up the bubble teams that are fighting for the remaining spots. Analysts anticipate that the top eight rankings will remain largely unchanged in the immediate future, with the Georgia-Utah axis continuing to dominate the conversation. However, any upsets among the lower-ranked teams could trigger a cascade of changes that ripple through the entire poll. The playoff race is becoming increasingly defined, with fewer teams having a realistic path to the postseason.

The postponement of the scheduled matchup between No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma to Sunday adds a layer of complexity to the projections. The outcome of that contest will likely influence the final composition of the playoff picture, as both teams are fighting for visibility and respect. Voters are closely monitoring how these late-week games impact the perception of the Group of Six and at-large bids. The divergence between the top tier and the rest of the field has effectively thinned the bubble surrounding the playoff contenders. This creates a more defined hierarchy among the upper echelon while intensifying competition for the remaining spots in the top twenty-five. Teams that have traditionally struggled to break into the top ten, like Wake Forest, are finding new opportunities to establish their credentials. The success of these programs could signal a shift in power dynamics for future seasons, challenging the dominance of traditional powerhouses.

Voters are also weighing the impact of conference performance on individual team rankings. The strong showing from the Big 12 and the Mountain West continues to be reflected in the poll, with multiple teams from these conferences earning votes. In contrast, the SEC remains dominant at the top, with Georgia and Tennessee representing the conference's strength. The ACC is also well-represented, with Miami and Wake Forest holding strong positions. The Big Ten is experiencing some volatility, with Michigan and Indiana showing contrasting fortunes. This geographic and conference-based distribution of votes ensures that the poll reflects the diverse landscape of college football. As the season enters its final stretch, the focus will remain on the teams that have proven their ability to win consistently. The playoff selection committee will use these polls as one of many tools to determine the four teams that will compete for the national championship. The final standings will be a testament to the teams that survived the volatility and emerged as the true elite of the season.