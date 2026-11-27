UCLA faces USC, Oregon plays Washington, and Iowa takes on Nebraska in critical late-season matchups that define College Football Playoff hopes and conference championships.

College football rivalry week is now underway, bringing high-stakes matchups that will significantly impact the College Football Playoff picture heading into the final weeks of the season. On November 21, 2026, several key teams in the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences face critical tests that could determine their postseason eligibility. The urgency is palpable as records take a backseat to the intense passion and historical rivalries that define this time of year.

UCLA Bruins Face Must-Win Scenario Against USC

The UCLA Bruins view their upcoming contest against the USC Trojans as the single most important game for their College Football Playoff aspirations. Head coach Bob Chesney leads a squad that must secure a victory against their rivals to maintain any hope of reaching the top-12 rankings for the first time in program history. A loss to USC effectively eliminates the Bruins from playoff contention.

Also read College Football Playoff Rankings Raise a Bigger Question About Oregon, Boise State

Success hinges on several factors, including the health of the quarterback position. Backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach is a central figure in UCLA's offensive strategy, and his availability is crucial for the team's chances. If Dieffenbach cannot play, the burden falls on third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava, who demonstrated significant struggles during the recent loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

While the USC Trojans have dropped three of their last seven games, they remain a dangerous opponent capable of keeping the game close. The Bruins must not only win this rivalry matchup but also maintain a strong performance in the Big Ten Championship game to secure their spot in the playoffs. The margin of victory and subsequent conference results will be scrutinized heavily by selection committees.

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Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies Battle for Playoff Position

Head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have stabilized their season after a period of uncertainty, positioning themselves firmly in the College Football Playoff mix. Following the injury to Dante Moore, the Ducks faced a precarious situation that resulted in two losses in their next three games. However, they have since rebounded with four consecutive victories, signaling a strong finish to their campaign.

One of the final hurdles for Oregon is the upcoming match against the Washington Huskies. The Huskies have shown signs of life by winning back-to-back games, including a notable 27-24 upset victory over the eighth-ranked Indiana Fighting Illini. This momentum makes the contest in the Pacific Northwest a challenging test for the Ducks.

The quarterback duel features Demond Williams Jr. as the top offensive weapon for Washington. In his recent performance against Indiana, Williams Jr. amassed 315 total yards and threw two touchdowns. His ability to control the game will be a deciding factor in whether Oregon maintains its trajectory toward the postseason or if Washington can derail their playoff hopes.

Iowa Hawkeyes Maintain Steady Path to Conference Championship

The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to fly under the radar while quietly remaining in contention for a top-12 spot and a path to the Big Ten Championship game. The Hawkeyes have won four straight games, with all victories coming by margins of 14 points or more. Their elite defense and consistent execution have kept them in the conversation despite the volatility of the rest of the conference.

Iowa's next challenge is a home game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a team that has recently gained momentum with an upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hawkeyes' defense will need to rise to the occasion to contain Nebraska's offensive threats. Specifically, the defense must find a way to stop Anthony Colandrea, who becomes difficult to defend once he finds a rhythm.

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While Iowa needs favorable results from other games to secure a conference championship berth, their primary focus remains on executing against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes' ability to win unglamorous, hard-fought games has been their hallmark throughout the season. A victory here keeps their dream of the Big Ten title alive as they navigate the final stretch of the schedule.

Louisville, Kentucky, and Ohio State Buckeyes in Crucial Matchups

Jeff Brohm's Louisville Cardinals are surging with a six-game winning streak as they enter their annual rivalry game against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals' offense is particularly potent, featuring multiple playmakers who can exploit weaknesses in opposing defenses. In contrast, the Kentucky Wildcats are struggling, having lost three consecutive games and failing to score 20 points in over a month.

Will Stein, the head coach of Kentucky, faces the task of turning around his team's fortunes in a high-pressure environment. Despite Louisville's hot streak, college football is known for its unpredictability, and Kentucky has the potential to spring an upset if they can generate offensive production.

In the Big Ten, the Ohio State Buckeyes are reeling after dropping three of their last four games, including a narrow 31-28 loss to Nebraska. The team has struggled significantly since losing quarterback Julian Sayin to an injury, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. However, the rivalry against the Michigan Wolverines often elevates both programs, and Michigan has won four of the last five meetings. This game serves as a critical reset point for Ohio State as they look to salvage their season.