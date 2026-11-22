Georgia leads the College Football Playoff race as bubble teams like Utah and Iowa battle for spots. Analysis of key players, injuries, and scheduling conflicts impacts the final standings.

The Georgia Bulldogs currently stand as the most reliable contender for the College Football Playoff, securing their position through dominant performances in SEC play. After a shaky start against Auburn, the team has won four conference games by an average margin of 27.3 points. This consistency contrasts sharply with the volatile bubble teams fighting for the final three available spots.

Georgia Dominates SEC With Wide Margin Wins

Wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton has been a key weapon in Georgia's offensive arsenal during this winning streak. The Bulldogs opened their SEC run with a 24-0 lead over Florida, followed by a 35-0 start against Mississippi. They also established a 31-0 advantage over Missouri before allowing any points in those contests.

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Even against South Carolina, where Georgia trailed 6-3 early, the defense held strong. The Bulldogs closed that specific game with a 31-0 run, showcasing their ability to control games from start to finish. This level of dominance has solidified their status as the surest bet for the postseason.

Utah Utes and Fighting Irish Build Resumes

The Utah Utes maintain an 11-0 record, presenting a profile similar to Georgia but with fewer close calls. Quarterback Devon Dampier has emerged as a clutch performer, leading the offense through precise passing and rushing plays. His fourth-quarter pass efficiency rating stands at 195.79, nearly 40 points higher than his full-game average.

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Dampier also excels on third downs, achieving a rating of 194.25. He has converted 63% of his rushing attempts into first downs when facing third down and six or fewer yards. This efficiency keeps drives alive and puts pressure on opposing defenses throughout the game.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish also hold a 10-1 record and have not trailed for a second of their last 14 quarters. Their recent victory over Miami validated their strength, and they became the first team in a decade to hold SMU without a touchdown. The Irish rank second nationally in total defense and third in scoring defense.

Big Ten Bubble Teams Face Uncertain Paths

The Big Ten conference has cannibalized itself, creating a chaotic landscape for playoff selections. The Oregon Ducks and Iowa Hawkeyes are positioned to potentially meet in the title game. As of last week, Oregon was ranked No. 13 and Iowa was No. 15 in the CFP rankings.

Neither team would have easily secured an at-large bid previously, highlighting the diluted state of the playoff bubble. Iowa has shown resilience, benefiting from the expanded 12-team model despite lacking the dominant resume of a traditional powerhouse.

The Hoosiers have struggled with consistency, particularly against mobile quarterbacks. Demond Williams Jr. ran for 88 yards against Washington, including a 65-yard touchdown. This weakness was previously exposed by Aidan Chiles and Tayven Jackson, raising concerns about Indiana's playoff chances.

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UCLA and Ohio State Face Critical Setbacks

UCLA controls its destiny but faces a significant obstacle with quarterback Ty Dieffenbach out with an injury. Backup-turned-starter Madden Iamaleava may be forced to start against rival USC. His career passing statistics are minimal, recording 3 of 9 for 21 yards.

Head Coach Bob Chesney faces a tough test in maintaining the Bruins' playoff hopes. A loss or poor performance could scuttle their chances, especially if they cannot advance to Indianapolis. The situation mirrors past challenges where quarterback injuries derailed promising seasons.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes are eliminated from contention with a 7-4 record. They are the first preseason No. 1 team to lose four or more games since the 2012 USC Trojans. This collapse marks a dramatic fall from grace for the program, which was once considered unbeatable.

Coaching Implications and Future Prospects

Jeff Schumann, a seasoned coach from the Kirby Smart tree, is viewed as a prime candidate for head coaching positions. His experience at Alabama and Georgia has prepared him for leadership roles. His future moves will be closely watched as programs seek stability.

The current playoff format has altered perceptions of mid-tier teams. Iowa does not need charity but requires intraconference chaos to capitalize on its opportunities. The landscape remains volatile as the selection committee prepares to announce its final choices for the postseason tournament.