The final Saturday of the 2026 college football season brings high stakes as teams battle for playoff spots and conference championships. Key matchups include Notre Dame vs. Miami, UCLA vs. USC, Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, Indiana vs. Michigan, Washington vs. Oregon, and USC vs. Stanford, with game times and betting odds provided for all contests.

Rivalry Week is finally here. The final Saturday of the 2026 college football season kicks off today, and still with plenty to sort out as the playoff bracket continues to take shape.

, and teams on either side of the bubble who are eager to prove themselves with wins this weekend. All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKingsSaturday’s early action features a pair of teams in Notre Dame and Miami that are playing overmatched opponents and likely entrenched in the College Football Playoff, in addition to The Game, even if that matchup doesn’t have postseason implications. Boston College at 7 MiamiSat.

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, Nov. 28 | 12 p.m. | FoxAfternoon College Football ScheduleAll eyes are on Westwood to see how UCLA fares in its season finale against USC. The Bruins lost their first game of the season last week, fell five spots in the bracket, are playing a third-string quarterback, and face an upset-minded Trojans squad that can move the ball. Georgia Tech at 1 GeorgiaSat. , Nov. 28 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSat.