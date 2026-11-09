College Football Playoff Expands to 24 Teams With $1.7B ESPN Deal

The College Football Playoff is expanding to 24 teams for the 2025 season under a $1.7 billion media rights agreement with ESPN, eliminating Power Four conference championship games.

The College Football Playoff is undergoing its most significant structural transformation since its inception, agreeing to a massive five-year media rights extension with ESPN valued at $1.7 billion. This landmark agreement, which moves the sport into a new era, will expand the postseason tournament field from its current 12-team configuration to 24 teams beginning in the 2025 season. The deal, which was reported to include an additional $345 million in annual compensation for the network, fundamentally alters the landscape of collegiate athletics by integrating broader participation and changing the scheduling calendar across major divisions.

ESPN Media Rights Expansion Details

The agreement between the College Football Playoff and ESPN represents a financial commitment that underscores the enduring commercial value of the postseason tournament. ESPN, the exclusive media partner, is preparing to pay significantly more to retain the rights to broadcast the expanded format, which includes the quarterfinals and semifinals moving to traditional bowl sites. The formalization of this deal places the tournament in its final stages of review by the College Football Playoff board, with officials indicating that a final decision on the agreement would be made following this comprehensive evaluation. The network has been pivotal in the tournament's history, providing the infrastructure and visibility that have grown the event from a four-team bracket in 2014 to the current 12-team structure introduced in 2024.

Also read College Football Playoff and ESPN Agree on 24-Team Expansion: All Details Explained

24-Team Bracket and Byes Structure

The expanded 24-team College Football Playoff field is structured to include automatic qualifiers alongside at-large selections, ensuring a diverse representation of top-tier programs. The bracket will feature the four champions from the Power Four conferences, as determined by their respective conference processes, along with the highest-ranked team from the Group of Six. The remaining spots in the tournament are filled by 19 at-large selections chosen by the committee, creating a competitive environment where performance throughout the regular season is heavily scrutinized. Teams seeded from No. 1 through No. 8 will receive first-round byes, granting them a strategic advantage and allowing them to host their second-round games on campus. This seeding structure rewards the top performers while giving the remaining 16 teams a chance to compete in the opening round before the field narrows to the elite eight.

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Scheduling Changes and Conference Impact

The expansion brings profound changes to the regular-season schedule, particularly for the Power Four conferences and the Group of Six. Under the new agreement, Power Four teams are mandated to play at least 10 qualifying regular-season games against conference opponents, other Power Four programs, or Notre Dame. Similarly, Group of Six teams face a comparable 10-game requirement that includes conference matchups, other Group of Six programs, Notre Dame, and qualifying independents. These scheduling adjustments are designed to maintain competitive integrity while accommodating the larger tournament. Additionally, the agreement guarantees all participating teams two off weeks during a regular season that is set to begin the week before Labor Day, providing necessary rest and recovery time for student-athletes as the calendar stretches to accommodate more games.

Conference Championships and Future Outlook

One of the most immediate consequences of this expansion is the elimination of the traditional Power Four conference championship games. With more teams eligible for the playoff, the structure of the regular season is being reimagined to maximize exposure and competitive balance without the bottleneck of a single conference title game. The first national championship game under the 24-team format is scheduled to take place on January 24, 2028, in New Orleans, marking a key milestone in the rollout of the new era. Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, who serves as the chair of the College Football Playoff board, emphasized the positive impact of this expansion, stating that opening the playoff to more programs, student-athletes, and fan bases across the country is beneficial for the sport. The board looks forward to seeing this expanded format come to life next season, signaling a unified push toward a more inclusive and expansive collegiate football landscape.