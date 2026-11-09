College Football Playoff Expands to 24 Teams Starting 2027 in $1.7 Billion ESPN Deal

The College Football Playoff and ESPN finalize a five-year, $1.7 billion agreement to expand the tournament to 24 teams starting in the 2027 season, reshaping the landscape of FBS football.

The College Football Playoff (CFP) and ESPN have officially reached a landmark five-year agreement that will expand the national championship tournament to include 24 teams, a structural change that takes effect in the 2027 season. Valued at $1.7 billion according to ESPN reporter Heather Dinich, the renewed broadcast partnership ensures that ESPN remains the exclusive media partner for the postseason while fundamentally altering the competitive structure of FBS football. The CFP Management Committee unanimously approved this significant format shift, which aims to broaden participation opportunities for programs, student-athletes, and fan bases across the nation. This expansion marks the most substantial reorganization of the playoff era since its inception, directly impacting every conference and institution in the sport.

New 24-Team Format Mechanism and Schedule

The newly adopted format eliminates the previous four-conference championship games, including the SEC Championship Game, in favor of a larger bracket that includes automatic qualifiers and at-large bids. The 24-team field will consist of the four conference champions from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC, alongside the highest-ranked team from the American, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac-12, or Sun Belt. The remaining 19 spots will be filled by the highest-ranked teams in the final CFP rankings, creating a more inclusive path to the national title. Under this new system, teams will play 23 games of playoff football, with seeds nine through 16 hosting first-round games on campus against seeds 17 through 24. These initial rounds will take place during the Thursday through Saturday windows of the first full week of December, while the top eight seeds will enjoy two open weeks before entering the postseason action.

Also read College Football Playoff approves expansion to 24 teams starting in 2027

Stakeholder Positions on Expansion and Legacy

Rich Clark, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, emphasized the organization's commitment to delivering a world-class experience for all stakeholders, stating that the expanded format will bring playoff football to more students and local communities through 16 on-campus games. The decision was driven by a desire to increase opportunities for FBS programs and fan bases to compete for the national championship, ensuring a positive impact on campus communities across the country. Meanwhile, the end of the current conference championship structure has prompted specific reflections from league leaders, particularly within the SEC. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey described the upcoming December 6 game in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the 35th and final SEC Football Championship Game, framing it as a celebration of the league's legacy rather than just a competitive event. Sankey highlighted that the tradition began in 1992 under the vision of Commissioner Roy Kramer, reshaping the landscape of college football for over three decades.

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Impact on Conference Championships and Scheduling

The conclusion of the SEC Championship Game era represents a major shift in the sport's history, with the 35th edition serving as the final installment before the new playoff structure fully integrates. The last regular season games of the 2027 season are scheduled for Saturday, November 27, with the 2027-28 Playoff beginning immediately following that weekend. Quarterfinals and Semifinals will continue to be hosted at traditional major bowls, including the Cotton Bowl Classic, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, and Sugar Bowl. The elimination of conference title games means that the path to the national championship is now determined entirely by the CFP Selection Committee and the expanded bracket, removing the previous requirement for conference champions to compete in isolated championship matches. This change underscores a move toward a meritocratic system where seeding and ranking determine every aspect of the postseason journey.

New Scheduling Standards and Committee Rules

Alongside the format expansion, the College Football Playoff has announced new scheduling standards designed to incentivize institutions to schedule more compelling non-conference matchups. Power Four conference teams are now required to play at least 10 qualifying regular season games, which must consist of conference games and non-conference games against other Power Four teams and Notre Dame. Group of Six teams face similar requirements, mandating at least 10 games against conference opponents, Group of Six or Power Four opponents, Notre Dame, or other independents. To ensure the integrity of these scheduling mandates, the CFP Selection Committee will not give any weight to a win over more than one FCS opponent. These adjustments aim to raise the quality of competition throughout the regular season and provide teams with better opportunities to demonstrate their readiness for the expanded 24-team playoff field.