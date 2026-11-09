College Football Playoff Expands to 24 Teams in $1.7 Billion Deal

The College Football Playoff and ESPN agree to a new five-year media rights deal that expands the tournament to 24 teams starting in 2027, eliminating conference championships.

After extensive negotiations, the College Football Playoff and ESPN have finalized a comprehensive media rights agreement. The landmark $1.7 billion deal spans five years and mandates a significant structural overhaul of the national championship tournament. The most notable change involves expanding the playoff field from sixteen teams to twenty-four participants. This expansion is scheduled to officially begin in the 2027 season, marking a major shift in collegiate sports landscape.

The new framework adopts a specific 19-plus-4-plus-1 selection model to determine the participants. This structure allocates nineteen at-large bids to the top eligible teams across the country. Four spots are reserved exclusively for the champions of the Power Four conferences. A single additional bid is granted to the highest-rated champion from the Group of Six. This approach aims to balance conference prestige with overall merit.

Also read College Football Playoff doubles up, expands to 24 teams beginning next season

New Playoff Structure and Venue Details

The logistical layout of the expanded tournament has been clearly defined to maximize participation. The first and second-round matchups will be hosted directly on campus facilities. This change brings high-stakes football games to student bodies and local communities. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will retain their traditional bowl game format. These later stages will continue to be played at historic venues such as the Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Cotton Bowl.

Conference Resistance and Strategic Shifts

The path to this agreement faced significant opposition from key conference leaders. SEC Chairman Greg Sankey initially resisted the expansion, preferring a sixteen-team format. Sankey, alongside ESPN, sought to preserve the lucrative conference championship games. However, the Big 10 championed the twenty-four-team model. This stance received support from the ACC, Big 12, and Notre Dame. The pressure from these major stakeholders ultimately led to the current consensus.

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Financial Implications for Conferences

The financial dynamics of the deal compensate conferences for the loss of championship game revenue. Power Four leagues previously earned up to $250 million annually from their standalone title games. The new agreement increases the potential annual rights fee by more than $320 million. This amount is added to ESPN existing agreement, which averages $1.3 billion annually. The expanded access justifies the financial trade-off for most stakeholders.

Impact on Student Athletes and Fans

Officials emphasize that the primary goal is increasing accessibility for FBS programs. The expansion provides more student-athletes and fan bases a chance to compete for the national title. The schedule includes sixteen on-campus games during the playoff rounds. These venues offer a direct positive impact on campus communities and local economies. New scheduling standards also incentivize institutions to create more compelling non-conference matchups. This strategy aims to enhance the quality of the regular season for all participating teams.