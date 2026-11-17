Plus, the path to the Group of 6 bid is setting up nicely for Boise State, but it’s not locked up yet.

Kentucky defensive back Jordan Castell and defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless react during the fourth quarter against Florida. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

As long as most teams hold serve against several unranked opponents, the selection committee won’t have many hard decisions to make. Of course, that also sucks part of the life out of the final two games for many programs and makes the usual rivalry week slate anything but a typical Thanksgiving treat.

Also read LSU's College Football Playoff Dreams All But Dead

With all that in mind though, it’s time to examine just what the impact of the results from the past weekend will have by entering The Eliminator—where we’re cutting teams and seeing which ones still have chance to play for the national title. Here’s where the field stands after Week 11. The ACC almost had its championship game set last Saturday but will have to wait a week.

The good news isfor the past two months and may finally be on the verge of getting their due from the committee on Tuesday night. That will prove critical as they would prefer a bit of wiggle room if they were to lose a close one to Miami in Charlotte. Rough weekend for anybody holding onto slim hopes in the league of doing something in the postseason.

The Tigers may be headed toward a .500 year with their quarterback injuries compounding a loss to lowly Georgia Tech, while the Mustangs looked like they were a Group of 6 team in that Senior Day beatdown from Wake Forest. At least the Blue Devils put up a fight at Miami in the Darian Mensah bowl, though that may help sway some decision-makers at Florida State to end up taking their coach and running back, among others, later this year.

The idea of four-bid Big 12 probably dissipated for good over the weekend, but the league is still tracking well to land multiple bids and have a fascinating championship game matchup in Texas. BYU has an opportunity to really put its foot down and rack up big margins in the next few weeks to boost its CFP case. It appears thatat quarterback.

Advertisement

If it can get past two in-state foes, it will have an opportunity to go for back-to-back Big 12 titles. Then there are the Utes, who can clinch their spot in the big game this week and may have sent quarterback Devon Dampier to New York for the Heisman ceremony with that thriller at Arizona.

It will be a shame if the committee ends up dropping Arizona from its rankings because the Wildcats have proven to be a Top 25–caliber program with three close losses to each of the top Big 12 programs. The latest did not lack for drama, even if it ended any chance of a playoff bid.

As for the Cowboys, they can’t be thrilled at the effort against Tech in a night game at home, but this is still a massive improvement year over year under the new coaching staff. What a world it is where UCLA can clinch a spot in the last-ever Big Ten title game and all but do the same with a CFP bid, but that’s where the Bruins at with the game at Michigan coming up.

Indiana is in more or less a similar spot at Washington after dispatching USC on Saturday—though the Hoosiers must win out to prevent the complicated tiebreaker scenarios that could see anyone from Iowa to Oregon to even beat-up Ohio State in Indianapolis. Meanwhile, there will be some intrigue over Iowa sneaking into the field as a potential third Big Ten team if it winds up at 10–2 with a stellar defense .

How many times is Lincoln Riley going to say that the Trojans “are close” after a loss to another ranked team on the road? At least once more after losing to the Hoosiers and forcing the administration to again. There will likely be some conversations going on around the Badgers about Luke Fickell’s fate after an inexplicable loss to Maryland that could make plenty of folks question what the best course of action is now.

, their collection of high-end wins should secure a playoff berth if they can at least split their games against Arkansas and Texas A&M over the coming weeks. Tennessee is likely to be in a similar spot if it can beat the Tigers and remain in the hunt to make it to Atlanta for the conference championship game.

Georgia and Alabama are both a win away from a spot in the field and can likely play for the most favorable postseason path in terms of location if they win out. Add all those scenarios up and the SEC is well positioned to secure the most CFP bids this season by a good margin.

Advertisement

As much as the league moved closer to four bids in the playoff, it certainly could have had more teams in the mix if results turned out differently on Saturday. That is particularly true for the Wildcats, not only because of their third loss, but likely as a result of their résumé looking increasingly thin due to other SEC foes falling from the Top 25.

There was a path for LSU had it beaten Texas, but Lane Kiffin’s debut in Baton Rouge is now nothing more than an expensive collection of meh. As for Mizzou, those CFP dreams were put to bed sometime in the first quarter against Georgia, if not long before then. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. It’s very simple for Notre Dame: Beat SMU and the Fighting Irish are in the field even at 10–2. Win out and get a little help from some title game upsets and a top-two seed isn’t out of the question. The Tigers winning out seems like the only scenario where the American makes the CFP—but they’ll need a bunch of help given their head-to-head loss to Boise State.

Still, it’s not completely out of the question and that UNLV win is starting to look a little better after the weekend, too. It was always going to be a tall task for the Mean Green to beat UTSA in San Antonio, but it’s a positive development for the new staff they remained in the thick of the conference race this long despite so much roster turnover.

Delaware, Florida International, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, Western KentuckyAkron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami , Ohio, Sacramento State, Toledo, UMass, Western MichiganThe Lobos were winning games by thin margins this season with an offense that had to duct tape a lot of things together. They finally tripped up against UNLV and despite having a fantastic defense this season, probably cost them a shot at the Group of 6 bid even if Boise State loses again and New Mexico winds up a 10–2 Mountain West champion.

Perhaps the good news for Jason Eck is the team won’t have long to lick its wounds because the upcoming trip to Wyoming will play a massive role in who hosts the league title game. The Broncos locked up hosting duties for the first rebooted Pac-12 championship game with the victory over Oregon State.

While that effort against the Beavers called into question this team’s defense against a much better team in the playoff, the only thing that looks like it could derail Boise State from the Group of 6 bid at this point is likely finishing the year with three losses. Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, TroyBryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports.

He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.