College Football Playoff Eliminator After Week 10: Rankings Thin After Separation Saturday

After a torrid start, Florida joins the eliminated ranks as just 28 teams remain in the hunt for a bid.

as teams inched to the doorstep of securing their playoff bids and others found their backs firmly against the wall. The bracket itself should undergo plenty of changes going into Tuesday night’s latest Top 25 from the committee, ironically helping narrow the field just a day after the CFP itself expanded for next season.

With all that in mind, it’s time to examine just what the impact of the results from the past weekend will have by entering The Eliminator—where we’re cutting teams and seeing which ones still have chance to play for the national title. Here’s where the field stands after Week 10. A heavy nonconference weekend in the league meant there was not a ton of movement in the standings.

Also read Texas’ CFP Future Could Look Very Different After Reported 24-Team Expansion

That should change in the next few weeks however asPour one out for James Franklin, who appropriately got eliminated by a school two major airports a short drive away a few days after complaining about travel. The Hokies can still finish this rebuilding season strong but a surprise CFP run never really ever seemed in the cards.

The entertainment factor remains high in the Big 12, where the bang for your buck goes a long way given the lack of defense much of the conference seems to play. The Holy War certainly inched Utah closer to locking up a CFP spot as it trends toward a favorable Fiesta or Rose Bowl quarterfinal while BYU can still hold out hope for a 10–2 at-large bid even if the Big 12 title game might be tougher to fathom at this point.

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—and probably are even at 9–3. The selection committee would be well within their right to ignore the win over Indiana to allow a healthy SEC team to get in over them . That means their only hope is some help for someone to knock off Indiana and sneak into the final Big Ten title game to snag the auto bid.

It seemed closer than it was for both the Gophers and the Wildcats despite those final scorelines but the road has certainly come to an end. The good news is that they would still have a future in a 24-team world and there’s still some massive wins left to secure the rest of November. Georgia is perilously close to locking up their playoff bid and can do so on Saturday if it sends Missouri to the elimination pile.

Everybody else more or less remains alive and it’s not hard to see some three-loss team emerge from the above names to wind up making the field given the top 15 victories still out there. Can you make sense of the Gators from week to week? Jon Sumrall probably can’t either even if there’s been several signs of progress. The Rebels, meanwhile, were so thoroughly dominated that a return to the CFP can be ruled out.

Their résumé took a further hit over the weekend and the team really hasn’t been the same with Kewan Lacy out on the field. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

The Irish can add another classic to the series rivalry with Miami while also inching closer to the CFP following their. The outlook is quite simple now for Marcus Freeman’s team: Emerge victorious in two of their last three and you can book a trip to the playoff next month.

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It seems doubtful that either the Tigers or Mean Green will see an appearance in the committee’s Top 25 before Selection Sunday but they can remain hopeful of finishing at 11–2 and at least force a decision with either Boise State or New Mexico for inclusion as the Group of 6 rep. The Roadrunners still have a shot at winning the conference but getting torched by Easton Messer and FAU ends any shot at securing the Group of 6 bid unless true carnage transpires in these ranks the rest of the month.

Allowing 60 should put a pin in things as is. Delaware, Florida International, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, Western KentuckyAkron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami , Ohio, Sacramento State, Toledo, UMass, Western MichiganIt won’t be an easy run to any CFP bid, with UNLV, Wyoming and Air Force to close out the season for the Lobos.

Their phenomenal defense will keep them as the favorite to capture the MWC title, but they’ll need to start looking impressive all around if they want to truly catch Boise State in the rankings. Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, TroyBryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports.

He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.