Through Saturday’s Week 12 games, Sports Illustrated projects the seeding and matchups of the upcoming CFP.

UCLA is currently ranked No. 4 in the CFP rankings, but needs to avoid a trap on the road at Michigan to hang on to their undefeated record.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe College Football Playoff race is about to enter the home stretch and we’ve hit the point in the season where some teams can all but lock up a bid to the bracket on Saturday. That includes the likes of Georgia, Utah, Texas, Notre Dame and others but also features a slew of others looking to put as many style points on the board as possible.

Also read Ohio State's College Football Playoff Hopes Revived By No. 14 Committee Ranking

While there’s a general dearth of compelling ranked-vs-ranked matchups on tap this weekend, that is typically where chaos rears its head in the sport so the postseason picture could look quite different come Sunday morning. With all that in mind, here’s how the bracket looks going into Week 12 before kickoff arrives and it’s set to shift significantly.

Cotton BowlThe Broncos’ finale on the blue turf on Saturday night won’t lock up much of anything but does offer up the chance to fix a few things on defense against San Diego State. Boise State has allowed 38 in each of their last three games and must start playing better if they want even a chance against the No. 5 seed.

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The Longhorns will also experience Senior Day in Austin against Arkansas and it appears as though QB Arch Manning will be walking out on the field with many of his teammates for the festivities. While that may garner plenty of attention, there’s still a chance this group can make the SEC title game and they’ll need to bring a quality effort against a much improved Razorbacks side.further up the rankings as well.

As for the Fighting Irish, it’s a pretty simple win-and-in type of scenario at night against SMU. That should serve as motivation enough for a team that was left out of the CFP last year andNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.just the sort of tricky Big 12 opponent that they can’t overlook . If they can take care of business—and maybe put up some style points—they can probably sleep a little easier knowing that fellow Big 12 side Texas Tech isn’t too far back to rule out a leap-frogging scenario after championship week.

Miami, meanwhile, gets the ESPNbump this weekend and could very much help solidify a path to hosting a first round game with a convincing win over Virginia Tech. By far the trickiest situation in the bracket is the Vols hosting a dangerous LSU side and Indiana making the long trip to Washington. Both will enter Saturday’s gamesbut if they could ever start to change some minds on that front, it could be winning convincingly.

Plus, the Hoosiers can lock up a trip back to Indianapolis for the final Big Ten title game and Tennessee remains alive to make it to Atlanta for the first time in ages. It’s supposed to be closer to the lower 60’s come kickoff against Michigan so it appears UCLA is even getting some breaks when it comes to the weather in the Midwest this season as they embark on their last true road trip of note.

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The Wolverines are really just playing for pride,and a middling bowl game, but they’ll still be a tricky defense for the Bruins to solve if they want to lock up an inexplicable trip to the Big Ten title game. The Alabama strength of schedule argument will not garner too much support this weekend as they welcome an FCS team to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

While it’sa few spots, you do wonder if the talking points about the Crimson Tide being this highly regarded does start to creep into the minds of committee members the next two weeks. The Utes have two very winnable, yet tricky, contests left to play in the regular season and can lock up a Big 12 title game berth for the first time if they can get past TCU on the road on Saturday night.

Hopefully for their fan base, the game against the Horned Frogs will be less stress-inducing as last week’s game against Arizona was, but you can never quite count on that in this conference. A primetime showdown against South Carolina in Columbia got some of the interest taken out of it with a Gamecocks loss last weekend, but you just know that Kirby Smart will have the Bulldogs ready to play on Saturday as they can lock up one final trip to Atlanta for the SEC title game.

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.