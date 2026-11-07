College Football Playoff Bracket Week 10 Live Projections: Implications for Massive Slate

Throughout Saturday’s games, Sports Illustrated projects the playoff seeding and matchups.

Utah safety Nate Ritchie reacts in the Utes’ game against Cincinnati. The Utes host their rival, BYU, on Saturday at 10 a.m. local. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectIf the chase for the national title didn’t feel real, it became that way on Tuesday night as we got, it was certainly eye-opening for every program to see how it stood.

As if that weren’t enough, it came just a few days before the biggest weekend of the season.in South Bend to a potential elimination game between Alabama and LSU down in the bayou to the biggest Holy War the state of Utah has ever seen taking place at brunch. Soak it up and enjoy because the playoff picture is bound to change every few hours given what’s on tap.

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With all that in mind, here’s how the bracket looks going into Week 10 before it’s set to shift significantly throughout a busy Saturday in the sport. No. 10 Mississippi at No. 7 TexasBroncos starting QB Maddux Madsen was listed as questionable going into Boise State’s game against Colorado State on Saturday evening, which is probably a bit of a good sign for the program after he was seen on crutches in their win over Texas State.

The Pac-12 front-runners were labeled asand will certainly be able to hold onto that designation if they keep winning. As for Alabama, it might be one of the few programs that is fine with its game at LSU being a midday affair instead of at night. , but have to hope they’re healthy enough to prove they’re worthy of that lofty billing against a Tigers team with their backs against the playoff wall. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.put their lackluster schedule in the crosshairs. It helps they’ll be playing a Miami team without star WR Malachi Toney as they’ll take a victory any way they can to potentially lock up a CFP bid. As for the Wildcats, they hit the road at Tennessee off the bye week and are hopefully ready for what awaits them at Neyland Stadium.

The series has not looked kindly on the program against Tennessee, but this could be the game where they can start a new chapter and burnish their playoff credentials further. The prime-time slate is loaded, but you can’t overlook Ole Miss hosting Georgia given the classics those two programs have played in recent years, including the playoff upset by the Rebels and thrilling shootout won by the Dawgs just last season.

Given what’s left on the docket for Trinidad Chambliss & Co., a win might just lock up a playoff bid, too. The Longhorns face a fairly tricky matchup on the road at Missouri, which can either be a spot that thrusts Arch Manning’s struggles back into the spotlight or quiets down the talk around the team going into next week.

Tailback LJ Martin may try to give it a go for the Cougars, which would be a huge boost for the offense going into the Holy War of all Holy Wars at Utah. Though the time isn’t ideal at 10 a.m. local, BYU can move a step closer to locking up a playoff bid if it can beat its rival. It will be a body-clock game for the Bruins as well.

They head to Minnesota inand potentially convince the committee they’re worthy of a much higher seed than the one they received on Tuesday. Curt Cignetti sure is a little ornery about the SEC after the CFP rankings were released and seems to be conveying the thoughts of some Big Ten fans. Maybe that’s a sign of confidence as the Hoosiers rest up on their bye week ahead of a massive game against a feisty USC next Saturday.

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Morgan Scalley’s biggest test yet as Utes head coach predictably comes against the school’s biggest rival and a team he knows well. While a loss wouldn’t be fatal to Utah’s playoff hopes, it knows it has a Big 12 title firmly in its sights if it can secure the win amid a vivacious Rice-Eccles Stadium for the brunch bash.

Few coaches will breathe a sigh of relief when Chambliss finally goes off to the NFL more than Kirby Smart, who still has at least one more meeting with one of the QBs who seems to know just what the defensive mastermind is throwing at him every down. While the Bulldogs do have two more ranked opponents, they know this game at Ole Miss is the one which will be season-defining.

The massive news about Toney’s ankle surgery certainly impacts the Hurricanes even if it is survivable in the short term and doesn’t hugely change. Still, the Canes could nearly lock up a CFP bid if they beat Notre Dame on Saturday night and may end up doing the same with the Heisman Trophy if QB Darian Mensah puts the team on his back to make up for the loss of his best playmaker.

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.