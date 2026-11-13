FAA nationwide ground stop halts sports travel, cancels Cornell-UNCG basketball game

A rare FAA nationwide ground stop disrupted college football, NBA and NHL team travel on Friday, forcing some teams to bus to games and canceling at least one men's college basketball game.

A rare Federal Aviation Administration nationwide ground stop disrupted sports travel across the country Friday, forcing college football teams to scramble for buses and canceling at least one men's college basketball game.

The FAA lifted the ground stop shortly after 8:30 p.m., but the four-hour halt left teams, leagues and officials waiting for clarity. Cornell announced its men's basketball game against UNCG, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Newman Arena, would not be played. UNCG could not fly out of Charlotte for the game in Ithaca because of what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called a communication issue. The two programs have not set a date to reschedule the game.

Also read NBA and NHL teams scramble as nationwide FAA ground stop disrupts weekend sports travel

Sources told The Post that a botched software update caused the problem. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters the communication issue did not appear to be a threat to the United States. There is no indication, and we had no reason to believe as of right now that this was a threat to the United States, Mullin said at the White House. There is no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for your loved ones.

FAA Ground Stop Hits College Football

The FAA has issued only two previous nationwide ground stops, on Sept. 11, 2001 after the terrorist attacks and in January 2023 after a pilot notification system went down. Friday's stoppage hit college football especially hard. Most teams playing Saturday travel the day before their game. Multiple top-10 teams were affected, including No. 2 Utah, No. 8 Texas and No. 9 Tennessee.

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The Utes play at No. 22 Arizona, the Longhorns visit No. 24 LSU and the Vols travel to Texas A&M in three of the weekend's bigger games. The Southeastern Conference said it was closely monitoring the situation. The SEC is aware of the FAA's nationwide ground stop and the potential impact on team travel for this weekend's competitions, the league said in a statement.

We are in close communication with our member institutions to assess potential disruptions and coordinate appropriate responses. The safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and team personnel remain our highest priority. We will continue to monitor developments and work with our institutions to determine whether any adjustments to scheduled competitions become necessary. Texas posted a short video of players boarding its plane before the stoppage began.

Texas and Tennessee Delayed by Travel Halt

If the Longhorns ended up taking a bus to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the trip for the 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff against the Tigers on Saturday would take about seven hours. We are grounded and waiting to see when we can leave, a Texas team spokesman said. Tennessee spokesman Bill Martin said the Vols had returned to campus and were waiting for more instructions.

Auburn opted to take a bus to Mississippi State, and Purdue did the same from West Lafayette, Indiana, for its game at Iowa. North Texas also decided to take a bus to its Saturday game. Other schools affected included No. 19 Ole Miss, Baylor, Washington, Kansas State and Minnesota. Asked whether Kansas State had an alternative plan for its trip to Baylor, a school spokesman replied: Nothing at this point.

San Jose State's football team had boarded a plane and was on the runway for its trip to Air Force for a Saturday game when the plane turned around and went back to the gate. The team returned to campus and waited to see what would happen. It was also unclear whether referees, who typically fly to their assignments the day before games, would make it on time.

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The Big Ten said in a statement that all of its officials had arrived for their scheduled games Saturday. Several teams took off before the stoppage went into effect, including all those traveling in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Missouri, which was flying to top-ranked Georgia, Duke, which was visiting fifth-ranked Miami, and No. 10 Texas Tech, which posted images of its arrival for a game at Oklahoma State.

NBA and NHL Teams Affected by Outage

In the NBA, the Nets were among five teams scheduled to fly Friday for games on Saturday. They had just boarded the team plane in New Orleans after playing the Pelicans earlier this week when their flight to Memphis was halted in place. The Pistons flew earlier in the day to Miami. The Cavaliers, Bulls and Grizzlies played Friday night and were due to fly afterward.

The Cavaliers played in Miami on Friday night and were scheduled to play the Mavericks at home Saturday. Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said about 90 minutes before tip-off that his team was scrambling to find hotel rooms in Miami for Friday night, just in case. It's part of it. You just adapt, Atkinson said.

There are 14 scheduled games in the NHL on Saturday. The Panthers were among the majority that made it to their destinations before the stoppage began, but the Sharks were left waiting in San Jose to see whether they could travel to Utah. The FAA did not provide a timeline for restarting flights, leaving sporting events beyond Saturday in limbo.

That includes most of the Week 10 schedule in the NFL, along with men's and women's college basketball and other sporting events. JuJu Watkins and her third-ranked Southern California teammates were trying to get to South Carolina for their game Sunday against the top-ranked Gamecocks. The team had just boarded its flight at Los Angeles International Airport when the ground stop was issued.

After a while, the decision was made to deboard passengers and the team returned to the Galen Center. For some NFL teams, trips via bus would be manageable: Pittsburgh plays at Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Rams play at Arizona, Minnesota is visiting Green Bay and Buffalo is scheduled to play the Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.