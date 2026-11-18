The third College Football Playoff rankings kept Georgia and Utah at the top, but Kentucky’s home loss to Florida opened a door for Wake Forest to crack the 12-

The third College Football Playoff rankings kept Georgia and Utah at the top, but Kentucky’s home loss to Florida opened a door for Wake Forest to crack the 12-team field with three reveals remaining.

Here is your look at the updated selection committee rankings and 12-team bracket entering Week 12, where Texas jumped Notre Dame for the No. 5 spot and Boise State climbed seven places as the Group of Six’s top team.. The Bulldogs scored on their first five possessions and built a 31-0 lead on the way to a 48-21 rout of Missouri, which made the No. 1 seed the committee’s easiest call of the week.

Also read Objective Metrics Reveal the True Top 12 College Football Playoff Contenders

Coach Kirby Smart still kept the focus ahead, saying “this team will be measured by November and the months afterward. ”. Quarterback Devon Dampier accounted for four touchdowns, including a 70-yard strike to Creed Whittemore in the final minutes, and Daniel Bray ran for 197 yards in a 40-39 win at Arizona.

The Wildcats climbed four spots to No. 19 after the loss, so the committee clearly saw that one-point escape as a quality road win for the 10-0 Utes and not a warning sign.. A 21-6 win over Vanderbilt wasn’t pretty, but the Crimson Tide’s standing rests on a resume that committee chair Hunter Yurachek said ranked No. 1 nationally in both record strength and schedule strength last week.

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Until someone beats Alabama again, that profile will keep it in the bye conversation.. Ty Dieffenbach shook off a left shoulder injury to throw for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a rain-soaked 22-14 win over Illinois, and Scooter Jackson’s two interceptions sealed it.

The Bruins are 10-0 for the first time since 1998, and UCLA coach Bob Chesney is the first coach in program history to open his tenure with 10 straight wins, which already has ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The Longhorns moved up a spot after quarterback Arch Manning shook off three interceptions and found running back Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown with 3 seconds left in a 22-21 win at LSU.

“That’s a really good Texas team,” LSU coach Lane Kiffin said afterward. The committee agrees, because Texas’ stack of wins over ranked teams keeps outweighing its two losses.. The Irish dominated Boston College 41-7 and still slid a spot, which shows how much this committee values marquee wins over margin. Wins over SMU and Syracuse would likely lock up a home playoff game, and SMU arrives in South Bend fresh off a 49-7 beating by Wake Forest..

Darian Mensah threw for 382 yards against his former school and Javian Mallory scored three times in a 36-25 win over Duke. The Hurricanes are 7-0 in ACC play and close to clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game, where a rematch with Wake Forest could be waiting..

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti stuck with Grant Wilson at quarterback, and the move paid off with 305 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 win over USC that bumped the Hoosiers up a spot.

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“Grant made some good plays, and he left some out there on the field,” Cignetti said, and after the win he also. Cooper Ranvier tied the school record with five field goals, and the defense held Texas A&M to 179 total yards in a 22-7 road win, yet the Volunteers still slipped a spot. Tennessee’s head-to-head win over Alabama hasn’t moved the committee, which keeps the Crimson Tide six spots higher..

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in a 28-7 win over Baylor, and the Cougars piled up 189 rushing yards, their most against a Big 12 opponent this season. BYU held at No. 10 one week after losing to Utah, which shows the committee still respects its body of work.. The Demon Deacons led SMU 42-0 at halftime of a 49-7 rout for their seventh straight win.

They became the first team since Alabama in 2013 to score at least 20 points while shutting out opponents in the first half of four straight games. Asked last week what Wake Forest could do, Yurachek said, “Keep winning football games and. The Broncos jumped seven spots to No. 17 after a 46-41 win over Oregon State, with Rasean Jones catching 11 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

The win locked up hosting rights for the Pac-12 Championship Game and strengthened Boise State’s hold on the Group of Six’s automatic bid. Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport.

Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.