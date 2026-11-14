College football legend Brian Bosworth says he supports the controversial 24-team expanded playoff

College Football great Brian Bosworth said he likes the new College Football Playoff format as it gives more programs an opportunity to showcase themselves.

Mike Evans ruled out, Trent Williams questionable as NFC-leading 49ers' injury concerns persistCowboys owner Jerry Jones updates timeline for NFL's 18-game schedule, floats preseason reduction NBA star Dejounte Murray requests trade after Pelicans clash, public frustration spills onto social media ADF seeks to defend Washington girls' sports measure, argues state cannot fully represent female athletesBruce Arians says Andrew Luck had a rare skill that even Peyton Manning and Tom Brady lackedFAA ground stop lifted on Friday night, but some college football teams still scrambling to travelTennessee running back breaks leg in single-vehicle crash, school says, putting season in doubtIs it weird for a coach to not talk to his team after a game, or is it extremely weird?

Curt Cignetti taunts the CFP committee and then gets obliterated, Cam Skattebo freezes & Gracie Hunt checks inFormer pilot says ground stop was the 'right decision'College football legend Brian Bosworth says the controversial expanded playoff is good for the sport Oklahoma legend Brian Bosworth tells OutKick in a recent interview that the expanded playoff gives more programs an opportunity to shine. The 24-team format will begin in the 2027–28 season and run for five seasons, but fans don’t like it because it dilutes the impact of the regular season.

Also read Danny Kanell Questions Georgia's Status as College Football’s No. 1 Team

However, Bosworth likes the new format because it gives more programs opportunities to compete on bigger stages. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

"It just gets bigger and better, and it deserves to be bigger and better because there's so many college programs that deserve the opportunity to show who they are," Bosworth toldBrian Bosworth speaks onstage during weekend two, day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Oklahoma football legend talked about the incredible parity in college football and how top teams lose nearly every weekend .

Bosworth also said the expanded playoff gives more fans a reason to stay invested later into the season.

Advertisement

"To expand to include colleges that otherwise would be forgotten. They're on the edge and you say, ‘Oh, maybe next year, maybe next year. ’ It gives the fans some more hope. It gives them a dream.

It gives them a destination and it keeps their passion alive," Bosworth said. When asked whether 24 teams realistically have a chance to win the national championship each season, Bosworth said not to discount the longshots.

"There could be 10 or 12 really good teams, but there could be another 10 teams behind them that are just hungry and want an opportunity. So, yeah, it extends the season and it gives more teams an opportunity, but there's something to be said about the long shot or the hungry dog," Bosworth said.

RAVENS STAR KYLE HAMILTON SAYS HE HATES WHERE COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS GOING AMID 24-TEAM PLAYOFF, NIL CHAOS Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Brian Bosworth visits with fans during the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 3, 2016.is returning to the Bulldogs next season on a $7.5 million deal that could reach $9 million with incentives, according to multiple reports. Bosworth has said the exorbitant amounts of money involved in some of these contracts are a"head-scratcher.

" "The money has gotten to a point where it's just a head scratcher. I'm a firm believer of putting some fences around it and controlling the fact that not every school is going to have the deep pockets in which to go deep into," Bosworth said.

"I think the fairness of it should be across the board that every team has the same pool so that they can manage the team across the board. Everybody's doing the same thing on the same page and you don't have somebody that's funneling money into it and then you can have these crazy contracts the way they're going about it now.

Advertisement

" Bosworth noted that Taylor is an amazing player, but football isn’t a one-man show. If the team doesn’t invest in the players around him, it will struggle to play well.

"But it's not a one-man show great quarterbacks can fail based upon their offensive scheme, the play calling, the injuries on the offensive line. If you've got a defense that's super porous, you know. It really does take a team to be an elite team to get into the conversation to be a championship in the conference and then maybe get to the playoffs," Bosworth said.

Bosworth knows what it takes to have a winning team, as he won the 1985 national championship and three Big Eight titles. He won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in both 1985 and 1986. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

In addition to being a star linebacker during his playing days, Bosworth has also brought the iconic"Sheriff Boz" to life in Dr Pepper commercials. In Norman, Oklahoma, Dr Pepper is bringing Fansville to life with the Dr Pepper Water Tower Park. More than a landmark, the park gives fans a new gathering place to connect, celebrate gameday traditions and experience a piece of Fansville .

Bosworth, who knows the passion of Oklahoma fans well, said bringing Fansville to life is a dream come true. Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners greets former star linebacker Brian Bosworth before the team's spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. , on April 23, 2022.

"It's really a dream come true," Bosworth, who spoke on behalf of Dr Pepper said. "College football is perpetual. It's been with us, it's here now and it will always be with us. And to be part of that is really an honor.

And to have Fansville come here and then put up their iconic water tower in a spot, it's just cherry. You couldn't ask for anything better. "