Mike Elko’s postgame apology after a 22-7 loss to No. 8 Tennessee pushed Texas A&M’s coach onto the college football hot seat index one year after the Aggies re

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Mike Elko’s postgame apology after a 22-7 loss to No. 8 Tennessee pushed Texas A&M’s coach onto the college football hot seat index one year after the Aggies reached the College Football Playoff..

Meanwhile, Rutgers took Greg Schiano out of the conversation on Nov. 10 when it announced he’ll return in 2027. NC State made the cycle’s first hire official Friday when its Board of Trustees approved Philip Rivers’ contract. It’s a five-year deal that starts at $3.25 million a year. The former Wolfpack quarterback spent the last six seasons coaching St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala..

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Baylor, Florida State and Sam Houston are still open. Staff firings also kept coming. Georgia Tech’s Brent Key fired four assistants on Nov. 9, Mississippi State dismissed two more on Sunday and Minnesota’s P.J. FleckAuburn’s 41-9 win at Davis Wade Stadium stretched Mississippi State’s losing streak to six games.

The Bulldogs are now 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC after a 4-0 start.on Sunday. Both men’s contracts were set to expire after the season. Lebby kept his job, but the third-year coach is 11-24 overall and 3-21 in conference play. The best Lebby can do now is 6-6.

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That would still leave him without a winning season in three years in Starkville. Tennessee’s win at Kyle Field was Texas A&M’s third straight loss, and all three came against ranked SEC teams. The Aggies are 4-6 and 1-6 in league play one year after an 11-2 season. The offense scored in single digits for the second straight week, and Elko benched quarterback Marcel Reed for the final drive.

“It is a completelyThen the Aggies’ coach spoke to the fan base: “An utter apology to everyone who supports our program. You all deserve much better.if it fired him Dec. 1. To reach a bowl, the Aggies have to win at Oklahoma and then beat Texas. Louisville beat Georgia Tech 44-17 in Atlanta, and Key responded by firing defensive coordinator Jason Semore, offensive line coach Allen Mogridge, outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope and receivers coach Jafar Williams.

The Yellow Jackets then won 20-6 at Clemson and ran for 269 yards. It was their first win at Clemson since 2008. Still, Georgia Tech is 3-7 and will have its first losing season since 2022. The slide has already cost KeyBoston College lost 41-7 at No. 3 Notre Dame after trailing 31-0 at halftime.

The Irish outgained the Eagles 500-136. That was BC’s third straight loss and its fifth in seven games. The Eagles are 4-6, and O’Brien is 13-21 in his third season. O’Brien told his team “in all three phases weNo. 18 USC lost 27-13 at No. 9 Indiana.

It was the Trojans’ third loss, and it hurt both their Big Ten title game chances and their Playoff hopes. Riley is now 1-8 on the road against AP Top 25 teams and 6-15 against ranked teams overall at USC. His buyout is reportedly close to $70 million, and he has kept up the same message since October: “No. 14 Houston fell 42-32 at Colorado on Friday night.

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The Buffaloes trailed 20-7 before scoring 28 straight points, and they had lostColorado is 4-6 and 2-5 in the Big 12. It needs to beat both Cincinnati and UCF to finish 6-6. Rutgers announced Schiano’s return despite back-to-back losing seasons, and firing him would have cost about $18.9 million. Athletic director Keli Zinn said the move “is.

” Four days later, Nebraska won 31-0 at SHI Stadium. Rutgers gained just 143 yards, with quarterback AJ Surace playing through three broken ribs. The same game moved Matt Rhule to the watch list. Nebraska ran for 237 yards under interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas and posted itsBrent Venables is off the index completely.

Oklahoma improved to 6-4 with a 24-17 win over No. 19 Ole Miss in a game pushed back to Sunday. Sonny Dykes moves to the watch list after Kansas State fell 20-10 at TCU. The Horned Frogs are 5-5, and all five losses have come by one score.

“We got better,” Dykes said. “But we are Rhule’s Huskers are 6-4 and close with Ohio State and Iowa. Kansas kept Lance Leipold’s bowl hopes alive with a 37-14 win at West Virginia, but the 4-6 Jayhawks still need wins over BYU and at Oklahoma State. Dabo Swinney is on the watch list for the first time after Georgia Tech’s 20-6 win at Clemson dropped the Tigers to 6-4.

“Ain’t nobody coming to save us,Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.